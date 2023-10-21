International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/biden-says-hamas-attack-meant-to-disrupt-effort-to-normalize-israel-saudi-ties-1114374003.html
Biden Says Hamas Attack Meant to Disrupt Effort to Normalize Israel-Saudi Ties
Biden Says Hamas Attack Meant to Disrupt Effort to Normalize Israel-Saudi Ties
"One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel… they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," Biden said on Friday as quoted by a reporter in the White House press pool. "Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognize Israel."
2023-10-21T02:31+0000
2023-10-21T02:31+0000
world
hamas
saudi arabia
saudi arabia
israel
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113845468_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_41d4acb96a8acf52b3c4cf9f57f4396c.jpg
"One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel… they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," Biden said on Friday as quoted by a reporter in the White House press pool. "Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognize Israel." Earlier this week, Biden said that the process of normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not dead but will take some time. According to Biden, the Saudis, the Emiratis, and other Arab nations understand that their security and stability is enhanced if there's normalization of relations with Israel. Saudi Arabia reportedly ended the normalization talks after the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out on October 7, although Biden has insisted that a deal is still possible. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during his Sunday meeting with Blinken emphasized the need to rein in Israel’s retaliatory response to Hamas’ attacks and stop its military operations and siege on Gaza’s civilian population.
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113845468_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68709ecde01b655977915a9ca0910f20.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us foreign policy, hamas, israeli-saudi relations, israeli-palestinian conflict
joe biden, us foreign policy, hamas, israeli-saudi relations, israeli-palestinian conflict

Biden Says Hamas Attack Meant to Disrupt Effort to Normalize Israel-Saudi Ties

02:31 GMT 21.10.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankUS President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House
US President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden during remarks at a campaign fundraiser in Washington said he thinks the Palestinian Hamas movement carried out attacks against Israel earlier this month to intentionally disrupt US efforts to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to the White House press pool.
"One of the reasons Hamas moved on Israel… they knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," Biden said on Friday as quoted by a reporter in the White House press pool. "Guess what? The Saudis wanted to recognize Israel."
Earlier this week, Biden said that the process of normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not dead but will take some time.
According to Biden, the Saudis, the Emiratis, and other Arab nations understand that their security and stability is enhanced if there's normalization of relations with Israel.
Saudi Arabia reportedly ended the normalization talks after the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out on October 7, although Biden has insisted that a deal is still possible.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during his Sunday meeting with Blinken emphasized the need to rein in Israel’s retaliatory response to Hamas’ attacks and stop its military operations and siege on Gaza’s civilian population.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала