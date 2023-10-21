https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/biden-wants-billions-for-ukraine-and-israel-jim-jordan-3rd-loss-and-argentina-elections-1114372737.html

Biden Wants Billions for Ukraine and Israel, Jim Jordan 3rd Loss, and Argentina Elections

Biden Wants Billions for Ukraine and Israel, Jim Jordan 3rd Loss, and Argentina Elections

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a third Trump codefendant in the Georgia RICO case taking a plea deal, and Hamas releasing American hostages.

2023-10-21T04:04+0000

2023-10-21T04:04+0000

2023-10-21T11:07+0000

the backstory

radio

gop

france

palestine

us foreign aid

byron donalds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114372578_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_52a23e6bdf80c9201bfb8feee9630c10.png

Biden Wants Billions for Ukraine and Israel, Jim Jordan 3x Loss, and Argentina Elections On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a third Trump codefendant in the Georgia RICO case taking a plea deal, and Hamas releasing American hostages.

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | France is Arresting Palestinian Supporters, Western Values Have Disappeared, and The Mainstream Media OverWhelmingly Support IsraelJim Hoft - founder of the Gateway Pundit | Joe Biden's Corruption Has Been Overshadowed by GOP House Speaker Drama, The Biden Impeachment is Doomed, and Rumors of Byron Donalds as Next House SpeakerTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown| Trump Requests 105 Billion for Ukraine/ Israel Aid, Biden Addresses the American Public from the Oval Office, and Byron Donalds as the Next Speaker of the HouseIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier about the civilians released by Hamas, the Israeli Defense Minister wants to invade Gaza, and Israel seeks to block AlJazeera. Elijah talked about the reasons Israel is unable to execute a military invasion of Gaza and how Western leaders have become dictators to their public.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about the third failed vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House, Byron Donalds name appears as the next Speaker of the House, and the Democrat lawfare against Donald Trump. Jim Hoft explained how the establishment Republicans have stabbed the American people in the back and how GOP infighting for House Speaker has overshadowed a possible Joe Biden impeachment.Rachel spoke with Ted Rall about the Constitutional crisis in Congress, Americans, Joe Biden's request for one hundred and five billion in aid, and international sentiment against America's support for Israel. Ted discussed the political imagery of Joe Biden's public address from the Oval Office and how the average American views all this money requested for Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

france

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, the backstory podcast, hamas released american hostages, biden wants money for ukraine, how much us spends on israel, how much us spends on ukraine