Biden Wants Billions for Ukraine and Israel, Jim Jordan 3rd Loss, and Argentina Elections
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including a third Trump codefendant in the Georgia RICO case taking a plea deal, and Hamas releasing American hostages.
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | France is Arresting Palestinian Supporters, Western Values Have Disappeared, and The Mainstream Media OverWhelmingly Support IsraelJim Hoft - founder of the Gateway Pundit | Joe Biden's Corruption Has Been Overshadowed by GOP House Speaker Drama, The Biden Impeachment is Doomed, and Rumors of Byron Donalds as Next House SpeakerTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown| Trump Requests 105 Billion for Ukraine/ Israel Aid, Biden Addresses the American Public from the Oval Office, and Byron Donalds as the Next Speaker of the HouseIn the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier about the civilians released by Hamas, the Israeli Defense Minister wants to invade Gaza, and Israel seeks to block AlJazeera. Elijah talked about the reasons Israel is unable to execute a military invasion of Gaza and how Western leaders have become dictators to their public.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about the third failed vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House, Byron Donalds name appears as the next Speaker of the House, and the Democrat lawfare against Donald Trump. Jim Hoft explained how the establishment Republicans have stabbed the American people in the back and how GOP infighting for House Speaker has overshadowed a possible Joe Biden impeachment.Rachel spoke with Ted Rall about the Constitutional crisis in Congress, Americans, Joe Biden's request for one hundred and five billion in aid, and international sentiment against America's support for Israel. Ted discussed the political imagery of Joe Biden's public address from the Oval Office and how the average American views all this money requested for Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:04 GMT 21.10.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 21.10.2023)
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | France is Arresting Palestinian Supporters, Western Values Have Disappeared, and The Mainstream Media OverWhelmingly Support Israel
Jim Hoft - founder of the Gateway Pundit | Joe Biden's Corruption Has Been Overshadowed by GOP House Speaker Drama, The Biden Impeachment is Doomed, and Rumors of Byron Donalds as Next House Speaker
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown| Trump Requests 105 Billion for Ukraine/ Israel Aid, Biden Addresses the American Public from the Oval Office, and Byron Donalds as the Next Speaker of the House
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Elijah Magnier about the civilians released by Hamas, the Israeli Defense Minister wants to invade Gaza, and Israel seeks to block AlJazeera. Elijah talked about the reasons Israel is unable to execute a military invasion of Gaza and how Western leaders have become dictators to their public.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about the third failed vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House, Byron Donalds name appears as the next Speaker of the House, and the Democrat lawfare against Donald Trump. Jim Hoft explained how the establishment Republicans have stabbed the American people in the back and how GOP infighting for House Speaker has overshadowed a possible Joe Biden impeachment.
Rachel spoke with Ted Rall about the Constitutional crisis in Congress, Americans, Joe Biden's request for one hundred and five billion in aid, and international sentiment against America's support for Israel. Ted discussed the political imagery of Joe Biden's public address from the Oval Office and how the average American views all this money requested for Ukraine and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM