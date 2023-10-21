International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/canadian-lawmakers-call-on-trudeau-to-back-ceasefire-in-gaza--1114373843.html
Canadian Lawmakers Call on Trudeau to Back Ceasefire in Gaza
Canadian Lawmakers Call on Trudeau to Back Ceasefire in Gaza
The letter, which was signed by more than 30 parliamentarians from the Liberal, NDP, and Green parties, also stressed the need to abide international law in responding.
2023-10-21T02:25+0000
2023-10-21T02:25+0000
world
justin trudeau
justin trudeau
canada
israeli-palestinian conflict
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_bb74404bc41ed27ce55301bbc441f013.jpg
"Canada has long been a voice for peace. The longer this conflict goes on, the more innocent civilians will pay with their lives," the lawmakers wrote in a letter released on Friday. "We demand that Canada join the growing international call for an immediate ceasefire. Canada must act before more innocent children are killed." The letter, which was signed by more than 30 parliamentarians from the Liberal, NDP, and Green parties, while condemning the October 7 Hamas attack that killed innocent civilians, also stressed the need to abide international law in responding. The Trudeau government has said Canada supports a two-state solution but also believes Israel has a right to defend itself. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_228:0:2959:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c30168ed65d62c48f8728e763cc330a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, israeli-palestinian conflict, gaza strip, ceasefire plea, canadian lawmakers, hamas
canada, israeli-palestinian conflict, gaza strip, ceasefire plea, canadian lawmakers, hamas

Canadian Lawmakers Call on Trudeau to Back Ceasefire in Gaza

02:25 GMT 21.10.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Emergency Meeting of World Leaders in Bali After Poland Incident
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Emergency Meeting of World Leaders in Bali After Poland Incident - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of Canadian lawmakers from multiple political parties urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that is unfolding in Gaza.
"Canada has long been a voice for peace. The longer this conflict goes on, the more innocent civilians will pay with their lives," the lawmakers wrote in a letter released on Friday. "We demand that Canada join the growing international call for an immediate ceasefire. Canada must act before more innocent children are killed."
The letter, which was signed by more than 30 parliamentarians from the Liberal, NDP, and Green parties, while condemning the October 7 Hamas attack that killed innocent civilians, also stressed the need to abide international law in responding.
"Finally, we call on Canada to strongly stand up for international law. International law is clear that innocent civilians and all those not taking part in the fighting must on no account be attacked and must be spared and protected. Canada must remind all parties to this conflict of their responsibilities in this regard," the letter said.
The Trudeau government has said Canada supports a two-state solution but also believes Israel has a right to defend itself.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала