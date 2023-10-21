https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/canadian-lawmakers-call-on-trudeau-to-back-ceasefire-in-gaza--1114373843.html

Canadian Lawmakers Call on Trudeau to Back Ceasefire in Gaza

Canadian Lawmakers Call on Trudeau to Back Ceasefire in Gaza

The letter, which was signed by more than 30 parliamentarians from the Liberal, NDP, and Green parties, also stressed the need to abide international law in responding.

"Canada has long been a voice for peace. The longer this conflict goes on, the more innocent civilians will pay with their lives," the lawmakers wrote in a letter released on Friday. "We demand that Canada join the growing international call for an immediate ceasefire. Canada must act before more innocent children are killed." The letter, which was signed by more than 30 parliamentarians from the Liberal, NDP, and Green parties, while condemning the October 7 Hamas attack that killed innocent civilians, also stressed the need to abide international law in responding. The Trudeau government has said Canada supports a two-state solution but also believes Israel has a right to defend itself. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.

