Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 23 Times in Past Day

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 23 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 23 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed units," the office said on Telegram. It said Ukrainian troops had fired 76 rounds of various ammunition. The office said one civilian had been wounded over the past 24 hours in Donetsk. A total of 36 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.

