https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/eu-blames-lack-of-us-clarity-as-trade-talks-remain-stalled-1114384484.html

EU Blames Lack of US Clarity as Trade Talks Remain Stalled

EU Blames Lack of US Clarity as Trade Talks Remain Stalled

The US and EU face trade disagreements, primarily due to unclear US plans to lift old tariffs. This has caused a stalemate in steel trade talks. If no resolution is reached by year-end, billions in tariffs could return. Additional disputes involve carbon fees, agriculture rules, data privacy, regulating tech US giants, etc.

2023-10-21T15:06+0000

2023-10-21T15:06+0000

2023-10-21T15:06+0000

world

newsfeed

business

valdis dombrovskis

donald trump

joe biden

european council

artificial intelligence

privacy shield

gsa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096982738_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_e9791d1d076348c22f5afed8a3db52e8.jpg

The lack of clarity from the US regarding when it will lift trade sanctions against the EU prevented an agreement on steel trade this week. Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission’s executive vice president and chief trade negotiator for the bloc, stated that removing trade restrictions would have resolved the ongoing dispute, which traces back to the Trump administration.Dombrovskis stated that the US had pledged to eliminate Section 232 tariffs, which amounted to over $6 billion in lost revenue for EU steel and aluminum exports in 2018, along with implementing short-term tariff-rate quotas.US President Joe Biden, along with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen (European Commission president) and Charles Michel (European Council president), intended to present an accord on the Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum (GSA) during a White House summit.If an agreement remains elusive by year-end, tariffs may be reintroduced on exports worth billions of dollars between the EU and the US.The GSA negotiations aim to resolve a trade dispute that arose when ex-President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs on European metals, citing threats to national security. In response, the EU retaliated in kind. The negotiation process is currently mired in a standoff over whether the US will present a clear roadmap for the removal of tariffs and tariff-rate quotas. While the EU seeks to suspend these measures, the US insists on retaining them as a potential enforcement tool for ensuring future compliance with any agreement.Meanwhile, despite being allies, there is an unsettled impasse between the US and EU regarding the compliance of the arrangements with international trade regulations. Other unresolved disputes include:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20180522/eu-us-trade-tariffs-exemption-1064679935.html

washington

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

us trade sanctions, european union, steel trade, valdis dombrovskis, dispute, trump administration, section 232 tariffs, us steel exports, aluminum exports, tariff-rate quotas, european commission, executive vice president, president biden, ursula von der leyen, charles michel, global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminum (gsa), white house summit, gsa negotiations, donald trump, import tariffs, national security, trump tariffs, international trade regulations, carbon border adjustment mechanism (cbam), carbon-intensive goods, agriculture regulations, agricultural biotech, data privacy framework, privacy shield, geographical indications (gis), free trade agreements (ftas), american tech behemoths, very large online platforms, digital services act, artificial intelligence (ai), transatlantic trade council (ttc), collaboration, european commission president, european council president, donald trump, privacy shield, geographical indications (gis), free trade agreements (ftas), digital services act, artificial intelligence (ai), transatlantic trade council (ttc).