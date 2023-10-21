https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ex-trump-lawyer-turned-witness-complicates-georgia-case-1114377264.html

Ex-Trump Lawyer Turned Witness Complicates Georgia Case

Ex-Trump Lawyer Turned Witness Complicates Georgia Case

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s former lawyer... 21.10.2023, Sputnik International

Ex-Trump Lawyer Turned Witness Complicates Georgia Case On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to charges, including aiding the former U.S. president's efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia.

Juan Ricardo Ortega: Economist and President of Grupo Energía BogotáRobert Patillo: Civil Rights Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project headquartered in Atlanta GeorgiaJeremy Kuzmarov: Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policyIn the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to economist Juan Ricardo Ortega about Argentina ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections and the country's economy.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional election interference.In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks to author Jeremy Kuzmarov about President Biden’s rare foreign policy speech regarding his plan to keep funding Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

