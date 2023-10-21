https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ex-trump-lawyer-turned-witness-complicates-georgia-case-1114377264.html
Ex-Trump Lawyer Turned Witness Complicates Georgia Case
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to charges, including aiding the former U.S. president's efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia.
Juan Ricardo Ortega: Economist and President of Grupo Energía BogotáRobert Patillo: Civil Rights Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project headquartered in Atlanta GeorgiaJeremy Kuzmarov: Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policyIn the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to economist Juan Ricardo Ortega about Argentina ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections and the country's economy.In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional election interference.In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks to author Jeremy Kuzmarov about President Biden’s rare foreign policy speech regarding his plan to keep funding Ukraine and Israel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
04:24 GMT 21.10.2023 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 21.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to charges, including aiding the former US president's efforts to overturn election results in the state of Georgia.
Juan Ricardo Ortega: Economist and President of Grupo Energía Bogotá
Robert Patillo: Civil Rights Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project headquartered in Atlanta Georgia
Jeremy Kuzmarov: Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and the author of several books on US foreign policy
In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to economist Juan Ricardo Ortega about Argentina ahead of Sunday’s presidential elections and the country's economy.
In the second hour, civil rights attorney Robert Patillo joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, pleading guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional election interference.
In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks to author Jeremy Kuzmarov about President Biden’s rare foreign policy speech regarding his plan to keep funding Ukraine and Israel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com