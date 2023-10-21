https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/hamas-says-planned-to-release-2-more-hostages-but-israel-allegedly-declined-offer-1114394080.html
Hamas Says Planned to Release 2 More Hostages, But Israel Allegedly Declined Offer
The Hamas movement in Palestine said on Saturday that they had planned to release two more hostages without conditions but that proposal was rejected by Israel.
"Last night we notified the Qatari brothers that we will release Nurit Ishak and Yohevid Efshitz on humanitarian grounds, without any conditions. However, the occupation government rejected this proposal," the movement said in a statement. On Friday evening, the Israeli government confirmed the release of two US citizens from captivity in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday that it planned to release two more hostages on "humanitarian grounds," but the Israeli side allegedly declined the offer.
"Last night we notified the Qatari brothers that we will release Nurit Ishak and Yohevid Efshitz on humanitarian grounds, without any conditions. However, the occupation government rejected this proposal," the movement said in a statement.
On Friday evening, the Israeli government confirmed the release of two US citizens from captivity in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.