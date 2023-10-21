International
Hamas Says Planned to Release 2 More Hostages, But Israel Allegedly Declined Offer
Hamas Says Planned to Release 2 More Hostages, But Israel Allegedly Declined Offer
The Hamas movement in Palestine said on Saturday that they had planned to release two more hostages without conditions but that proposal was rejected by Israel.
"Last night we notified the Qatari brothers that we will release Nurit Ishak and Yohevid Efshitz on humanitarian grounds, without any conditions. However, the occupation government rejected this proposal," the movement said in a statement. On Friday evening, the Israeli government confirmed the release of two US citizens from captivity in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
Hamas Says Planned to Release 2 More Hostages, But Israel Allegedly Declined Offer

20:30 GMT 21.10.2023
Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group.
In this photo provided by the Government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group. The Hamas attack sparked a war that is entering its third week, and Hamas is believed to still be holding some 200 people hostage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2023
© AP Photo
International
India
Africa
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday that it planned to release two more hostages on "humanitarian grounds," but the Israeli side allegedly declined the offer.
"Last night we notified the Qatari brothers that we will release Nurit Ishak and Yohevid Efshitz on humanitarian grounds, without any conditions. However, the occupation government rejected this proposal," the movement said in a statement.
On Friday evening, the Israeli government confirmed the release of two US citizens from captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Analysis
Biden's $106 Bln War Chest Will Pass Because 'No One's Going to Vote Against Aid to Israel'
Analysis
Biden's $106 Bln War Chest Will Pass Because ‘No One's Going to Vote Against Aid to Israel'
18:21 GMT
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
