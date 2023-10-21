International
India Successfully Conducts First Space Rocket Launch As Part of Manned Program
India Successfully Conducts First Space Rocket Launch As Part of Manned Program
India on Saturday successfully carried out the first space rocket launch as part of its upcoming own orbital manned mission.
The launch was broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organization's website. During the rocket's launch, the lower stage engines started working but went out after a few seconds. According to the head of India's space agency Sridhara Somnath, the launch was first delayed due to weather conditions, later the on-board computer performing the automatic launch suspended it due to malfunctions. A new launch time was set for 10.00. As part of it, the crew module successfully undocked from the rocket and landed in the Bay of Bengal. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018 approved the dubbed "Gaganyaan" mission to send a national crew into orbit. According to the mission program, the mission will have to undergo two unmanned flights before the first flight with an astronaut on board.
India Successfully Conducts First Space Rocket Launch As Part of Manned Program

05:17 GMT 21.10.2023
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India on Saturday successfully carried out the first space rocket launch as part of its upcoming own orbital manned mission.
The launch was broadcast on the Indian Space Research Organization's website.
During the rocket's launch, the lower stage engines started working but went out after a few seconds. According to the head of India's space agency Sridhara Somnath, the launch was first delayed due to weather conditions, later the on-board computer performing the automatic launch suspended it due to malfunctions.
A new launch time was set for 10.00. As part of it, the crew module successfully undocked from the rocket and landed in the Bay of Bengal.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018 approved the dubbed "Gaganyaan" mission to send a national crew into orbit. According to the mission program, the mission will have to undergo two unmanned flights before the first flight with an astronaut on board.
