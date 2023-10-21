https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/interesting-landing-uk-airport-closed-as-plane-slides-off-runway-during-storm---photo-1114374465.html

‘Interesting Landing’: UK Airport Closed as Plane Slides Off Runway During Storm - Photo

The plane came to a stop in a grassy area off the tarmac, with no one injured during the incident.

A plane skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport in the UK on Friday, causing the airport to shut down for the day.The incident occurred during the afternoon as the flight landed in the central UK city, with rain from Storm Babet creating hazardous conditions on the runway. The plane came to a stop in a grassy area off the tarmac, with no one injured during the incident.The airport is redirecting people scheduled to fly out of Leeds on Friday to nearby Manchester Airport. Leeds Bradford Airport is scheduled to resume operations on Saturday.“TUI Airways is now fully assisting the AAIB [Air Accidents Investigation Branch] with their investigation,” read a statement from the airline involved in the incident.Witnesses and passengers sounded off on the event on social media, with one wryly posting, “Interesting landing,” and saying they were “going to be here for a while.” Another noted the aircraft’s “bumpy hard landing.”

