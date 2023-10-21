International
Judge in Trump Election Interference Case Grants Temporary Pause on Gag Order
Trump urged Chutkan to lift her gag order, arguing that it may be a violation of his right to free speech protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
"Upon consideration of defendant's opposed motion for stay pending appeal, request for temporary administrative stay, and memorandum in support, it is hereby ordered that the court's opinion and order is administratively stayed to permit the parties' briefing and the court's consideration of defendant's motion," Chutkan said in the court filing on Friday. Trump urged Chutkan to lift her gag order, arguing that it may be a violation of his right to free speech protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution. Chutkan gave federal prosecutors until October 25 to file any opposition to the motion and Trumps' legal team must file a reply by October 28 if they choose to do so, according to the file. Earlier on Friday, the New York Supreme Court said in a ruling that Trump has been fined $5,000 for violating Judge Arthur Engoron's gag order by failing to remove an allegedly offensive post on social media about the court clerk.
01:03 GMT 21.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan, who oversees former President Donald Trump's election interference case in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, granted Trump a temporary pause on the gag order imposed on him, a court filing revealed.
"Upon consideration of defendant's opposed motion for stay pending appeal, request for temporary administrative stay, and memorandum in support, it is hereby ordered that the court's opinion and order is administratively stayed to permit the parties' briefing and the court's consideration of defendant's motion," Chutkan said in the court filing on Friday.
Trump urged Chutkan to lift her gag order, arguing that it may be a violation of his right to free speech protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.
Chutkan gave federal prosecutors until October 25 to file any opposition to the motion and Trumps' legal team must file a reply by October 28 if they choose to do so, according to the file.
Earlier on Friday, the New York Supreme Court said in a ruling that Trump has been fined $5,000 for violating Judge Arthur Engoron's gag order by failing to remove an allegedly offensive post on social media about the court clerk.
