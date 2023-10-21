https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ramaswamy-blasts-biden-for-pushing-aid-to-ukraine-israel-while-us-faces-33-trln-debt-1114393123.html
Ramaswamy Blasts Biden for Pushing Aid to Ukraine, Israel While US Faces $33 Trln Debt
Ramaswamy Blasts Biden for Pushing Aid to Ukraine, Israel While US Faces $33 Trln Debt
The White House has asked Congress to allocate $106 billion in additional funding for the Ukraine proxy war, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Taiwan and the crisis at the US’s southern border with Mexico.
2023-10-21T19:13+0000
2023-10-21T19:13+0000
2023-10-21T19:17+0000
americas
vivek ramaswamy
joe biden
nikki haley
israel
ukraine
palestine
congress
republicans
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5c247a39c4edae23f75f3f541f74b6.jpg
Businessman and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has attacked President Joe Biden for attempting to link the Ukrainian and Israeli crises, and for talking about sending over one hundred billion additional dollars in taxpayer money abroad as the US digs itself further and further into debt.“I think it’s a mistake to bundle the Israel discussion with the Ukraine discussion,” Ramaswamy said in a TV interview. “It’s a gambit to avoid debate on the merits on either one.”“Let the American people really understand that we’re not playing Fantasyland here. That $33 trillion national debt is real. Don’t be duped by Bidenomics on the economic argument. But don’t be duped by this ‘military homeland investment’ argument either,” the candidate urged, referring to Biden’s remarks in an address to the nation on Friday suggesting that more money for Ukraine and Israel would constitute a “smart investment” that would “pay dividends for American security for generations.”Calling Biden’s speech “incoherent” and suggesting the president was “trying to talk out of both sides of his mouth,” Ramaswamy demanded a “separate debate in Congress” about Ukraine, Israel, the border and other international and domestic crises.Ramaswamy has taken flak from some Republicans over the past two weeks for failing to fall lockstep into line in providing full-throated support for Israel in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, and for urging Tel Aviv against a ground invasion of Gaza, which he warned could suck the United States into a regional war. His calls for a “cool-headed” US response to the Israel crisis prompted former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to accuse him of “sounding like the squad” of Democrats on the Palestine-Israel conflict.Ramaswamy is battling with Haley for third place in the race for the Republican nomination, with most polls showing the pair straggling far behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/biden-speech-on-aid-to-israel-ukraine-embodied-america-last-policy-says-ex-us-diplomat-1114373322.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/republican-2024-hopeful-ramaswamy-vows-to-close-multiple-us-agencies-if-elected-1113358818.html
americas
israel
ukraine
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_70795cc06f494dfa494f3d053b4a1b23.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vivek ramaswamy, ukraine, israel, aid, debt, support, assistance, package, trillion, billion, joe biden
vivek ramaswamy, ukraine, israel, aid, debt, support, assistance, package, trillion, billion, joe biden
Ramaswamy Blasts Biden for Pushing Aid to Ukraine, Israel While US Faces $33 Trln Debt
19:13 GMT 21.10.2023 (Updated: 19:17 GMT 21.10.2023)
The White House has asked Congress to allocate $106 billion in additional funding for the Ukraine proxy war, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Taiwan and the crisis at the US’s southern border with Mexico.
Businessman and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has attacked President Joe Biden for attempting to link the Ukrainian and Israeli crises, and for talking about sending over one hundred billion additional dollars in taxpayer money abroad as the US digs itself further and further into debt.
“I think it’s a mistake to bundle the Israel discussion with the Ukraine discussion,” Ramaswamy said
in a TV interview. “It’s a gambit to avoid debate on the merits on either one.”
“The elephant in the room…is that all of this spending is against the backdrop of being $33 trillion in the hole of national debt,” the candidate said. “Every one of those dollars, that $100 billion, you better make the case by cutting something here at home,” Ramaswamy suggested.
“Let the American people really understand that we’re not playing Fantasyland here. That $33 trillion national debt is real. Don’t be duped by Bidenomics on the economic argument. But don’t be duped by this ‘military homeland investment’ argument either,” the candidate urged, referring to Biden’s remarks in an address to the nation on Friday suggesting that more money for Ukraine and Israel would constitute a “smart investment” that would “pay dividends for American security for generations.”
Calling Biden’s speech “incoherent” and suggesting the president was “trying to talk out of both sides of his mouth,” Ramaswamy demanded
a “separate debate in Congress” about Ukraine, Israel, the border and other international and domestic crises.
“Co-mingling this debate about Ukraine, and then about Israel, and pouring other things into that debate are basically a way of avoiding debate on any one of those issues,” the candidate stressed. “Going back to the post-9/11 era, we made some of our worst mistakes in Iraq and Afghanistan because we failed to debate the merits of each of those wars. I don’t want to make that same mistake now, and Biden’s approach sets us up to do precisely that,” Ramaswamy warned.
Ramaswamy has taken flak from some Republicans over the past two weeks for failing to fall lockstep into line in providing full-throated support for Israel
in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, and for urging Tel Aviv against a ground invasion of Gaza, which he warned could suck the United States into a regional war. His calls for a “cool-headed”
US response to the Israel crisis prompted former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to accuse him of “sounding like the squad” of Democrats on the Palestine-Israel conflict.
Ramaswamy is battling with Haley for third place in the race for the Republican nomination, with most polls showing
the pair straggling far behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.