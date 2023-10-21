https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/ramaswamy-blasts-biden-for-pushing-aid-to-ukraine-israel-while-us-faces-33-trln-debt-1114393123.html

Ramaswamy Blasts Biden for Pushing Aid to Ukraine, Israel While US Faces $33 Trln Debt

Ramaswamy Blasts Biden for Pushing Aid to Ukraine, Israel While US Faces $33 Trln Debt

The White House has asked Congress to allocate $106 billion in additional funding for the Ukraine proxy war, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Taiwan and the crisis at the US’s southern border with Mexico.

2023-10-21T19:13+0000

2023-10-21T19:13+0000

2023-10-21T19:17+0000

americas

vivek ramaswamy

joe biden

nikki haley

israel

ukraine

palestine

congress

republicans

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112698215_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe5c247a39c4edae23f75f3f541f74b6.jpg

Businessman and GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has attacked President Joe Biden for attempting to link the Ukrainian and Israeli crises, and for talking about sending over one hundred billion additional dollars in taxpayer money abroad as the US digs itself further and further into debt.“I think it’s a mistake to bundle the Israel discussion with the Ukraine discussion,” Ramaswamy said in a TV interview. “It’s a gambit to avoid debate on the merits on either one.”“Let the American people really understand that we’re not playing Fantasyland here. That $33 trillion national debt is real. Don’t be duped by Bidenomics on the economic argument. But don’t be duped by this ‘military homeland investment’ argument either,” the candidate urged, referring to Biden’s remarks in an address to the nation on Friday suggesting that more money for Ukraine and Israel would constitute a “smart investment” that would “pay dividends for American security for generations.”Calling Biden’s speech “incoherent” and suggesting the president was “trying to talk out of both sides of his mouth,” Ramaswamy demanded a “separate debate in Congress” about Ukraine, Israel, the border and other international and domestic crises.Ramaswamy has taken flak from some Republicans over the past two weeks for failing to fall lockstep into line in providing full-throated support for Israel in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, and for urging Tel Aviv against a ground invasion of Gaza, which he warned could suck the United States into a regional war. His calls for a “cool-headed” US response to the Israel crisis prompted former UN ambassador Nikki Haley to accuse him of “sounding like the squad” of Democrats on the Palestine-Israel conflict.Ramaswamy is battling with Haley for third place in the race for the Republican nomination, with most polls showing the pair straggling far behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/biden-speech-on-aid-to-israel-ukraine-embodied-america-last-policy-says-ex-us-diplomat-1114373322.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/republican-2024-hopeful-ramaswamy-vows-to-close-multiple-us-agencies-if-elected-1113358818.html

americas

israel

ukraine

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

vivek ramaswamy, ukraine, israel, aid, debt, support, assistance, package, trillion, billion, joe biden