https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/us-concerned-by-canadian-diplomats-departure-from-india-1114373603.html

US Concerned by Canadian Diplomats Departure From India

US Concerned by Canadian Diplomats Departure From India

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," Miller said in the statement on Friday.

2023-10-21T01:23+0000

2023-10-21T01:23+0000

2023-10-21T01:23+0000

world

india

canada

us-canada relations

new delhi

foreign policy

foreign policy

foreign policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089553859_0:231:1920:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eab9ae72c2188021f7a536ee513343.jpg

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," Miller said in the statement on Friday. The United States has urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence, the statement said. Canada paused the operation of its Consulates General in three Indian cities following the withdrawal of more than 40 Canadian diplomats amid a diplomatic row over the murder of a Sikh activist. On Thursday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced Canada had withdrawn 41 diplomats from India after their diplomatic immunity was threatened. According to the statement, India intended to carry out "a unilateral revocation of diplomatic privileges and immunities" of Canadian diplomats. The Canadian governmental website states services are paused at the Consulates General of Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai. All services can be obtained at Canada's High Commissioner's office in New Delhi. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa was examining credible allegations linking Indian officials to the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The activist, who was shot by two masked men in the Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18, campaigned for the creation of an independent Sikh state in India called Khalistan. Following the incident, Canada expelled a high-ranking Indian diplomat allegedly linked with Indian foreign intelligence. In response, the Indian authorities ordered a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country. The Indian Foreign Ministry later urged its citizens planning to visit or currently in Canada to exercise extra caution in view of the growing anti-India activities.

canada

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us foreign policy, canadian foreign policy, india foreign policy, india-canada relations, new delhi, 1961 vienna convention on diplomatic relations, canadian diplomats withdrawn from india, hardeep singh nijjar