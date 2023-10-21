https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/us-official-to-visit-riyadh-doha-on-efforts-to-disrupt-hamas-finance-support-1114374256.html

US Official to Visit Riyadh, Doha on Efforts to Disrupt Hamas Finance Support

US Official to Visit Riyadh, Doha on Efforts to Disrupt Hamas Finance Support

Nelson will also co-chair a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a multilateral body created to strengthen cooperation among seven countries.

2023-10-21T02:43+0000

2023-10-21T02:43+0000

2023-10-21T02:43+0000

world

us treasury

saudi arabia

qatar

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334008_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fc0ec3e72f4f7dd839dec74104eab67f.jpg

"Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar from October 23 – 26, 2023 to further US efforts to deny Hamas and other terrorist organizations the ability to raise and move funds for their violent acts," the release said on Friday. While in Riyadh, Nelson will also meet with key Saudi national security official, the release said. Nelson will also co-chair a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a multilateral body created to strengthen cooperation among seven countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the release noted. In Doha, the release said Nelson will meet with senior Qatari officials to discuss countering terrorist financing. Nelson during both stops will also discuss the facilitation of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, according to the report.

saudi arabia

qatar

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us treasury, saudi arabia, qatar, hamas, executive committee of the terrorist financing targeting center, gaza strip