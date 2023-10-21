International
US Official to Visit Riyadh, Doha on Efforts to Disrupt Hamas Finance Support
Nelson will also co-chair a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a multilateral body created to strengthen cooperation among seven countries.
While in Riyadh, Nelson will also meet with key Saudi national security official, the release said. Nelson will also co-chair a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a multilateral body created to strengthen cooperation among seven countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the release noted. In Doha, the release said Nelson will meet with senior Qatari officials to discuss countering terrorist financing. Nelson during both stops will also discuss the facilitation of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, according to the report.
02:43 GMT 21.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senior US Treasury official Brian Nelson will be in Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week to work on efforts to disrupt Hamas' financial network, the Treasury Department said in a press release.
"Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Doha, Qatar from October 23 – 26, 2023 to further US efforts to deny Hamas and other terrorist organizations the ability to raise and move funds for their violent acts," the release said on Friday.
While in Riyadh, Nelson will also meet with key Saudi national security official, the release said.
Nelson will also co-chair a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center, a multilateral body created to strengthen cooperation among seven countries - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, the release noted.
In Doha, the release said Nelson will meet with senior Qatari officials to discuss countering terrorist financing.
Nelson during both stops will also discuss the facilitation of humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, according to the report.
