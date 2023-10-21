International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch 203mm Malka Self-Propelled Cannon Destroying Enemy in Special Operation Zone
Watch 203mm Malka Self-Propelled Cannon Destroying Enemy in Special Operation Zone
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the combat work of the crews of 203-mm Malka self-propelled artillery units.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the combat work of the crews of 203mm Malka self-propelled artillery units.Artillery units of the Zapad battle group continue to carry out fire missions to defeat Ukrainian artillery batteries, destroy defensive structures, suppress command posts, destroy enemy firepower, weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Target reconnaissance and artillery gun guidance are carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles during the day and night, the ministry added.
203-mm Malka Self-Propelled Artillery in Combat in Special Op Zone
203-mm Malka Self-Propelled Artillery in Combat in Special Op Zone
Watch 203mm Malka Self-Propelled Cannon Destroying Enemy in Special Operation Zone

The 2S7 Malka is a self-propelled gun with a range of up to 37km, which is known for its precision and force. The 203mm howitzer is capable of destroying reinforced bunkers, fortified trenches and other heavily armored targets.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the combat work of the crews of 203mm Malka self-propelled artillery units.
Artillery units of the Zapad battle group continue to carry out fire missions to defeat Ukrainian artillery batteries, destroy defensive structures, suppress command posts, destroy enemy firepower, weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Target reconnaissance and artillery gun guidance are carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles during the day and night, the ministry added.
