Watch 203mm Malka Self-Propelled Cannon Destroying Enemy in Special Operation Zone

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the combat work of the crews of 203-mm Malka self-propelled artillery units.

2023-10-21T11:05+0000

2023-10-21T11:05+0000

2023-10-21T11:05+0000

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of the combat work of the crews of 203mm Malka self-propelled artillery units.Artillery units of the Zapad battle group continue to carry out fire missions to defeat Ukrainian artillery batteries, destroy defensive structures, suppress command posts, destroy enemy firepower, weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Target reconnaissance and artillery gun guidance are carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles during the day and night, the ministry added.

