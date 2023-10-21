https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/weekly-news-wrap-up-biden-war-speech-belt-and-road-initiative-grows-house-gop-speaker-debacle-1114378830.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Biden War Speech; Belt and Road Initiative Grows; House GOP Speaker Debacle

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Biden War Speech; Belt and Road Initiative Grows; House GOP Speaker Debacle

President Biden argued for more money for imperialist war in a Thursday night speech characterized as "awkwardly militaristic and threatening." 21.10.2023, Sputnik International

President Biden argued for more money for imperialist war in a Thursday night speech characterized as "awkwardly militaristic and threatening."

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The US finds it difficult to compete with China's worldwide Belt and Road initiative. Dr. Jack says the Chinese initiative is a significant challenge to dollar hegemony, the SWIFT payment system, the World Bank, and the IMF. He says that the World Bank is in disarray. Also, he says that the US influence in the Middle East has collapsed, and any US initiative in that region will fail.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss President Biden's speech. In a Thursday night national speech, Joe Biden argued for another 100 billion dollars for war. Dan Lazare says that America is falling apart. He says there is a major housing crisis, and the wars are multiplying. Dan also says that Benjamin Netanyahu was a factor in the rise of the neocons in the US. He says that President Biden stands for an aggressive, militaristic foreign policy.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his article, "US is is not ready for war with Iran." Scott Ritter says the President should look out for the American people, but they're not. He says there is no existential Iranian threat to the US or Israel unless Israel attacks Palestine. Also, the US is accustomed to getting away with murder in the Middle East, and the US has a right to do this because we are exceptional.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim' Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The US Empire is embroiled in disastrous imperialist conflicts around the world. Our guests say that it was an infantile but dangerous speech from the biggest purveyor of violence in the world today.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate of the Green Party, and Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the Institute for the Study of Gender, Race, Sexuality, and Social Justice at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," segment of the Black Agenda Report, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Analysts describe President Biden's Thursday night speech as "awkwardly militaristic and threatening." Our guests argue that the rhetoric of the Biden administration has never matched reality. They also say that the President seems to be detached and mentally incompetent.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

