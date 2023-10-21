https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/what-missiles-does-iron-dome-use-1114364209.html

What Missiles Does Iron Dome Use?

What Missiles Does Iron Dome Use?

As thousands of rockets have rained down on Israel, it relies on the Iron Dome missile defense system - a crucial military equipment in its arsenal - to save countless civilian lives over various conflicts in the last decade. How effective is the missile it deploys in intercepting and neutralizing incoming ballistic missiles?

2023-10-21T16:03+0000

2023-10-21T16:03+0000

2023-10-21T16:03+0000

military

military & intelligence

israel

east

gaza

israeli air force (iaf)

iron dome

palestine

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114026518_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2f03b899cf9c0e7ab8860d09f2b9e177.jpg

The nature of the geopolitical situation around the Middle East has led to several countries looking for air defense systems to ward off threats of massive missile attacks. The heightened risk of threats to national security compels vulnerable nations to seek effective solutions to preempt both external and internal dangers.On October 7, Israel was struck by a barrage of missile attacks on several targets on its territory by Hamas’ military wing in Gaza. According to reports, many of these missiles evaded the Israeli air defense system, known as the Iron Dome and which is widely touted as the world’s best defense against missiles and rockets.What is Iron Dome?The Iron Dome is an efficient, multirole, air defense system on wheels. Precision-engineered, it boasts an impressive capability to identify, assess, and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles, precision-guided and cruise missiles, counter-RAM (rocket, artillery, and mortar), short-range rockets, as well as 155 mm artillery shells with a range of roughly 70 km. Genesis of Iron Dome - Background & DevelopmentIron Dome Missile System FeaturesThe Iron Dome's effectiveness is underpinned by three critical components:Beyond its foundational elements, the Iron Dome touts a vertical launch interceptor, armed with a formidable warhead and precision proximity fuse. This defense system is fortified by a mobile launcher known for its versatility and is designed to interface with a range of radar and detection systems seamlessly. The system's distinctive warhead empowers the Iron Dome to neutralize aerial threats remarkably.Iron Dome’s Technical SpecificationsSources: Army-technology.com, GoogleCraft.com, Mostlymissiledefense.comHow Iron Dome WorksIsrael's mobile air defense system comprises about 10 batteries containing three to four maneuverable missile launchers strategically positioned to provide a robust defense against low-altitude ballistic missiles. The Iron Dome's functional mechanism is broken down into four parts:Which Missile Does Iron Dome Use?The Tamir interceptor missile is used by the Iron Dome, and boasts modern technology, integrating electro-optical sensors and intricately fashioned flight-stabilizing rudders granting maneuverability.The missile functions in daylight, and demonstrates all-weather capacity in the dark. It possesses a marked quick response and adept interception of salvos in real-time.Furthermore, the missile boasts a homing radar head coupled with a data line receiver, facilitating the reception of pinpoint correction commands from the Iron Dome combat control station. The inclusion of a laser detonator elevates the fragmentation and blast unit, enhancing its precision and impact.Technical Properties of Tamir Interceptor MissileSources: Missilery.info, Mostlymissiledefense.com

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/military-expert-weigh-in-on-israels-iron-dome-vulnerability-1114038838.html

israel

east

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

iron dome, kippat barzel, air defense system, missile defense, middle east, national security, missile attacks, armed insurgency, hamas, gaza, palestine, el/m-2084 radar, rafael advanced defense systems, israel aerospace industries, tamir interceptor missile, rocket threats, qassams, grad launchers, counter-ram, precision-guided missiles, cruise missiles, short-range rockets, artillery shells, iron dome's mechanism, iron dome's features, iron dome's technical specifications, iron dome's development, iron dome's effectiveness, iron dome's missile system, tamir missile technology, tamir missile specifications, israel defence ministry, israeli air force (iaf), iron dome combat control station.