Erdogan, Head of Hamas Political Bureau Discuss Delivery of Humanitarian Aid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Hamas' head of political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, discussing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

2023-10-22T02:06+0000

2023-10-22T02:06+0000

2023-10-22T02:07+0000

"President Erdogan stated that Turkiye is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reach Gaza, the injured be treated in Turkiye when necessary and for a ceasefire to be achieved in the region as soon as possible," the office said on X. The Turkish president reiterated that a "lasting solution in Israel-Palestine issue cannot be achieved without establishing an independent State of Palestine within the 1967 borders with East Al-Quds as its capital," the statement read, adding that Ankara would continue its efforts to establish a lasting peace. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.

