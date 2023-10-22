https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/idf-says-carries-out-airstrike-on-mosque-in-jenin-claims-hamas-terror-cell-inside-1114394956.html

IDF Says Carries Out Airstrike on Mosque in Jenin, Claims Hamas 'Terror Cell' Inside

Airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit the Al-Ansar mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin, saying that the mosque was used by members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

"In a joint IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] activity, the IDF conducted an aerial strike on an underground terror compound in the Al-Ansar mosque in Jenin; The mosque contained a terror cell of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror operatives who were organizing an imminent terror attack," the IDF said on Telegram, adding that the mosque was used "by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution."There have been conflicting reports on the number of casualties. Airstrikes by the IDF are rare in the West Bank, but this was the second such attack in recent days.The Al-Ansar mosque is located in the Jenin refugee camp. Yesterday, the IDF hit at Greek Orthodox church inside of Gaza.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

