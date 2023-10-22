https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/rfk-jr-says-us-defense-firms-gain-the-most-from-biden-aid-package-request-1114413967.html

RFK Jr. Says US Defense Firms 'Gain the Most' From Biden Aid Package Request

RFK Jr. Says US Defense Firms 'Gain the Most' From Biden Aid Package Request

Independent candidate for President Robert F Kennedy said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden's proposed aid package benefits US weapon manufacturers.

2023-10-22T23:19+0000

2023-10-22T23:19+0000

2023-10-22T23:19+0000

americas

joe biden

ukraine

israel

congress

white house

jake sullivan

military & intelligence

us

robert f. kennedy jr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110158819_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f96f052bfed00f6809baf53aefb0fae.jpg

"Those who stand to gain the most from this aid package are the defense contractors. War is big business," Kennedy said in a statement. "National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted as much, noting the aid package 'invests in America as a critical component of President Biden's foreign policy for the middle class — it will allow us to have more weapons and equipment that defend America to be made in America." Biden's supplemental request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, half of which is to provide Kiev with weapons and replenish US weapon stockpiles. The package also proposes $14.3 billion for Israel, which includes $10.6 billion for security assistance such as air and missile defense support and industrial base investments, according to the White House document. Kennedy further said that Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night was misleading. Biden in his address to the nation warned that the United States is facing an inflection point in history, a moment when decisions made now determine the future for decades to come. The US president then emphasized that the United States must boost security assistance for Israel and Ukraine. Moreover, Kennedy pointed out that Congress is "paralyzed" as it cannot pass any legislation while Republicans continue struggling to elect a new speaker of the House of Representatives.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/fed-up-with-biden--trump-half-of-us-voters-consider-backing-third-party-candidate---poll-1112021812.html

americas

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rfk 2024, rfk jr 2024, weapon manufacturers, war is a rackett, defense contracts, who is paying for ukraine