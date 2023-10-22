https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/rfk-jr-says-us-defense-firms-gain-the-most-from-biden-aid-package-request-1114413967.html
RFK Jr. Says US Defense Firms 'Gain the Most' From Biden Aid Package Request
RFK Jr. Says US Defense Firms 'Gain the Most' From Biden Aid Package Request
Independent candidate for President Robert F Kennedy said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden's proposed aid package benefits US weapon manufacturers.
2023-10-22T23:19+0000
2023-10-22T23:19+0000
2023-10-22T23:19+0000
americas
joe biden
ukraine
israel
congress
white house
jake sullivan
military & intelligence
us
robert f. kennedy jr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110158819_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5f96f052bfed00f6809baf53aefb0fae.jpg
"Those who stand to gain the most from this aid package are the defense contractors. War is big business," Kennedy said in a statement. "National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted as much, noting the aid package 'invests in America as a critical component of President Biden's foreign policy for the middle class — it will allow us to have more weapons and equipment that defend America to be made in America." Biden's supplemental request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, half of which is to provide Kiev with weapons and replenish US weapon stockpiles. The package also proposes $14.3 billion for Israel, which includes $10.6 billion for security assistance such as air and missile defense support and industrial base investments, according to the White House document. Kennedy further said that Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night was misleading. Biden in his address to the nation warned that the United States is facing an inflection point in history, a moment when decisions made now determine the future for decades to come. The US president then emphasized that the United States must boost security assistance for Israel and Ukraine. Moreover, Kennedy pointed out that Congress is "paralyzed" as it cannot pass any legislation while Republicans continue struggling to elect a new speaker of the House of Representatives.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/fed-up-with-biden--trump-half-of-us-voters-consider-backing-third-party-candidate---poll-1112021812.html
americas
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110158819_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_beef239dad0d23a44fdb312bb8c84c19.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rfk 2024, rfk jr 2024, weapon manufacturers, war is a rackett, defense contracts, who is paying for ukraine
rfk 2024, rfk jr 2024, weapon manufacturers, war is a rackett, defense contracts, who is paying for ukraine
RFK Jr. Says US Defense Firms 'Gain the Most' From Biden Aid Package Request
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden's $106 billion supplemental request to Congress to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and other nations will mostly benefit American defense companies, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Sunday.
"Those who stand to gain the most from this aid package are the defense contractors. War is big business," Kennedy said in a statement. "National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan admitted as much, noting the aid package 'invests in America as a critical component of President Biden's foreign policy for the middle class — it will allow us to have more weapons and equipment that defend America to be made in America."
Biden's supplemental request includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, half of which is to provide Kiev with weapons and replenish US weapon stockpiles. The package also proposes $14.3 billion for Israel, which includes $10.6 billion for security assistance such as air and missile defense support and industrial base investments, according to the White House document.
Kennedy further said that Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night was misleading.
Biden in his address to the nation warned that the United States is facing an inflection point in history, a moment when decisions made now determine the future for decades to come. The US president then emphasized that the United States must boost security assistance for Israel and Ukraine.
"President Biden’s address to the nation Thursday night was largely politics disguised as altruism," Kennedy said. "The people of Maui are fuming as many of them have only received $700 checks in the wake of devastation. East Palestine, Ohio is still managing the poisoning of their communities. We must support our allies, but never lose sight of our own citizens in need."
Moreover, Kennedy pointed out that Congress is "paralyzed" as it cannot pass any legislation while Republicans continue struggling to elect a new speaker of the House of Representatives.