US to Deploy Additional Air Defense Forces in Middle East to Improve Security
US to Deploy Additional Air Defense Forces in Middle East to Improve Security
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that the US plans to deploy Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Patriot battalions to the Middle East to enhance US Forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense system, as well as additional Patriot battalions in the Middle East to enhance the security of US forces, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin said on Sunday.
"Following detailed discussions with President Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region … I have also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for U.S. forces," Austin said in a statement.
In addition, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will be moved to the Central Command area of responsibility to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, the statement read.
Austin also ordered additional troops to be placed on standby "to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required."