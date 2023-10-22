https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-pickup-truck-1114404303.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of the reconnaissance unit of the Yug combat group who managed to destroy a pickup truck of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of a reconnaissance unit of the Yug battlegroup that managed to destroy a military vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.The footage of the destruction shows how the truck was spotted and then obliterated in mere seconds.
The Russian Armed Forces actively use artillery during the special military operation, as it is considered the backbone of modern warfare, and Russia has some of the most advanced artillery systems in the world.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of a reconnaissance unit of the Yug battlegroup that managed to destroy a military vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.
The footage of the destruction shows how the truck was spotted and then obliterated in mere seconds.