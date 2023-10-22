https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-pickup-truck-1114404303.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of the reconnaissance unit of the Yug combat group who managed to destroy a pickup truck of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of a reconnaissance unit of the Yug battlegroup that managed to destroy a military vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.The footage of the destruction shows how the truck was spotted and then obliterated in mere seconds.

