International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-pickup-truck-1114404303.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck
Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of the reconnaissance unit of the Yug combat group who managed to destroy a pickup truck of the 80th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.
2023-10-22T14:55+0000
2023-10-22T14:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114407347_85:0:1319:694_1920x0_80_0_0_2f97c1b7408511578779a3d826b6e076.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of a reconnaissance unit of the Yug battlegroup that managed to destroy a military vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.The footage of the destruction shows how the truck was spotted and then obliterated in mere seconds.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck
2023-10-22T14:55+0000
true
PT0M08S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114407347_240:0:1165:694_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32fa9178d6f3e7810a96e14a77cd71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian pickup truck, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian pickup truck, russian defense ministry, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Pickup Truck

14:55 GMT 22.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Russian Armed Forces actively use artillery during the special military operation, as it is considered the backbone of modern warfare, and Russia has some of the most advanced artillery systems in the world.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of soldiers of a reconnaissance unit of the Yug battlegroup that managed to destroy a military vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the direction of Soledar-Artemovsk.
The footage of the destruction shows how the truck was spotted and then obliterated in mere seconds.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала