Watch Ukrainian Infantry Demolished by Russian Drones

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAV of the Yug battle group destroying Ukrainian infantry near Spornoye settlement.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) of the Yug battle group destroying Ukrainian infantry near the Spornoye settlement.Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian troops are improving their position almost throughout the entire area of the hostilities, and actions can be described as an active defense with positions being strengthened in some areas, including in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye, and Avdeevka directions.

