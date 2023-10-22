https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-ukrainian-infantry-eliminated-by-anti-tank-missile-system-1114403552.html
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The clip shows a projectile hitting the target as enemy infantry move along a forest belt.According to the ministry, the anti-tank missile system of the Yug battlegroup destroyed troopers of the Ukrainian forces' 80th separate airborne assault brigade.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be in excess of 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The clip shows a projectile hitting the target as enemy infantry move along a forest belt.
According to the ministry, the anti-tank missile system of the Yug battlegroup destroyed troopers of the Ukrainian forces' 80th separate airborne assault brigade.