International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-ukrainian-infantry-eliminated-by-anti-tank-missile-system-1114403552.html
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System
Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
2023-10-22T13:59+0000
2023-10-22T13:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian defense ministry
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114407153_91:0:1330:697_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a9cc023d72b8a780b64dfb3b51a013.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The clip shows a projectile hitting the target as enemy infantry move along a forest belt.According to the ministry, the anti-tank missile system of the Yug battlegroup destroyed troopers of the Ukrainian forces' 80th separate airborne assault brigade.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System
Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System
2023-10-22T13:59+0000
true
PT0M42S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114407153_246:0:1175:697_1920x0_80_0_0_00e6e037dae6e2719de56f48f7c478a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian infantry, nti-tank missile system, donetsk people's republic
ukrainian infantry, nti-tank missile system, donetsk people's republic

Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System

13:59 GMT 22.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. In early October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated to be in excess of 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The clip shows a projectile hitting the target as enemy infantry move along a forest belt.
According to the ministry, the anti-tank missile system of the Yug battlegroup destroyed troopers of the Ukrainian forces' 80th separate airborne assault brigade.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала