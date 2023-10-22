https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/watch-ukrainian-infantry-eliminated-by-anti-tank-missile-system-1114403552.html

Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System

Watch Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

2023-10-22T13:59+0000

2023-10-22T13:59+0000

2023-10-22T13:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian defense ministry

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114407153_91:0:1330:697_1920x0_80_0_0_c6a9cc023d72b8a780b64dfb3b51a013.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the Ukrainian infantry being destroyed by an anti-tank missile system near Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The clip shows a projectile hitting the target as enemy infantry move along a forest belt.According to the ministry, the anti-tank missile system of the Yug battlegroup destroyed troopers of the Ukrainian forces' 80th separate airborne assault brigade.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System Ukrainian Infantry Eliminated by Anti-Tank Missile System 2023-10-22T13:59+0000 true PT0M42S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian infantry, nti-tank missile system, donetsk people's republic