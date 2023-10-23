International
Daria Dugina's Assassination Orchestrated by Ukrainian Intelligence - Report
Bird's Eye View of Gaza Destruction From Israeli Strikes
Bird's Eye View of Gaza Destruction From Israeli Strikes
Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip shows no sign of abating amid reports that nearly 50 percent of the Palestinian residential units were partially or completely damaged by the IDF attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Israel military has announced that they are ramping up its aerial bombardment of Gaza as part of their Operation Swords of Iron that was launched in retaliation against a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state staged by Hamas militants on October 7.The announcement came as Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government's media office in Gaza, said in a statement that "the Israeli occupation is deliberately damaging residential buildings, public facilities and services" in the Palestinian territory.This resulted in the displacement of about 70 percent of the local population, who fled to numerous shelters or other locations throughout the Gaza Strip, Maarouf said.Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the extent of the destruction in the Palestinian enclave.Warning, some photos contain graphic images.
Bird's Eye View of Gaza Destruction From Israeli Strikes

11:23 GMT 23.10.2023
Oleg Burunov
Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip shows no signs of abating amid reports that nearly 50 percent of Palestinian housing units have been partially or completely damaged by IDF attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Israel military has announced that they are ramping up its aerial bombardment of Gaza as part of their Operation Swords of Iron that was launched in retaliation against a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state staged by Hamas militants on October 7.
The announcement came as Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government's media office in Gaza, said in a statement that "the Israeli occupation is deliberately damaging residential buildings, public facilities and services" in the Palestinian territory.

"Because of the intensifying Israeli airstrikes, more than 165,000 housing units were partially damaged and nearly 20,000 housing units were completely demolished or became uninhabitable," Maarouf stated.

This resulted in the displacement of about 70 percent of the local population, who fled to numerous shelters or other locations throughout the Gaza Strip, Maarouf said.
Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the extent of the destruction in the Palestinian enclave.
Warning, some photos contain graphic images.
© AFP 2023 / Belal Alsabbagh

An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in al-Zahra, south of Gaza City, on October 20, 2023, following overnight Israeli bombardment amid ongoing fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas.

An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in al-Zahra, south of Gaza City, on October 20, 2023, following overnight Israeli bombardment amid ongoing fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International
1/12
© AFP 2023 / Belal Alsabbagh

An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in al-Zahra, south of Gaza City, on October 20, 2023, following overnight Israeli bombardment amid ongoing fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas.

© AP Photo / Hatem Moussa

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Al Shati refugee camp on October 12, 2023.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Al Shati refugee camp on October 12, 2023. - Sputnik International
2/12
© AP Photo / Hatem Moussa

Palestinians inspect the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Al Shati refugee camp on October 12, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A young boy looks on as people check the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2023.

A young boy looks on as people check the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2023. - Sputnik International
3/12
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A young boy looks on as people check the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2023.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City on October 11, 2023.

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City on October 11, 2023. - Sputnik International
4/12
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Smoke rises during an Israeli strike on Gaza City on October 11, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian child watches as smoke billows on the horizon following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 13, 2023.

A Palestinian child watches as smoke billows on the horizon following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 13, 2023. - Sputnik International
5/12
© AFP 2023 / Mohammed Abed

A Palestinian child watches as smoke billows on the horizon following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 13, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Shadi Al-Tabatibi

This aerial view shows people standing in front of destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023, following an overnight strike there that killed hundreds of people late on October 17.

This aerial view shows people standing in front of destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023, following an overnight strike there that killed hundreds of people late on October 17. - Sputnik International
6/12
© AFP 2023 / Shadi Al-Tabatibi

This aerial view shows people standing in front of destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023, following an overnight strike there that killed hundreds of people late on October 17.

© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Palestinians search for survivors in a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023.

Palestinians search for survivors in a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. - Sputnik International
7/12
© AP Photo / Fatima Shbair

Palestinians search for survivors in a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023.

© AP Photo / Hatem Ali

A Palestinian child looks at the buildings destroyed during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on October 22, 2023.

A Palestinian child looks at the buildings destroyed during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on October 22, 2023. - Sputnik International
8/12
© AP Photo / Hatem Ali

A Palestinian child looks at the buildings destroyed during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on October 22, 2023.

© AP Photo / Adel Hana

Destruction from Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City on October 11, 2023.

Destruction from Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. - Sputnik International
9/12
© AP Photo / Adel Hana

Destruction from Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City on October 11, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

People inspect the ruins of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

People inspect the ruins of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. - Sputnik International
10/12
© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

People inspect the ruins of a building destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building leveled by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building leveled by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023. - Sputnik International
11/12
© AFP 2023 / Mahmud Hams

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building leveled by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on October 8, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

The sun rises behind a damaged building over the skyline of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023.

The sun rises behind a damaged building over the skyline of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023. - Sputnik International
12/12
© AFP 2023 / Said Khatib

The sun rises behind a damaged building over the skyline of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 19, 2023.

