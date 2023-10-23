Bird's Eye View of Gaza Destruction From Israeli Strikes
Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip shows no sign of abating amid reports that nearly 50 percent of the Palestinian residential units were partially or completely damaged by the IDF attacks on the Palestinian enclave.
The Israel military has announced that they are ramping up its aerial bombardment of Gaza as part of their Operation Swords of Iron that was launched in retaliation against a surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state staged by Hamas militants on October 7.The announcement came as Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government's media office in Gaza, said in a statement that "the Israeli occupation is deliberately damaging residential buildings, public facilities and services" in the Palestinian territory.This resulted in the displacement of about 70 percent of the local population, who fled to numerous shelters or other locations throughout the Gaza Strip, Maarouf said.Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the extent of the destruction in the Palestinian enclave.Warning, some photos contain graphic images.
"Because of the intensifying Israeli airstrikes, more than 165,000 housing units were partially damaged and nearly 20,000 housing units were completely demolished or became uninhabitable," Maarouf stated.
Take a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to see the extent of the destruction in the Palestinian enclave.
An aerial view shows destroyed buildings in al-Zahra, south of Gaza City, on October 20, 2023, following overnight Israeli bombardment amid ongoing fighting between the IDF and the Palestinian group Hamas.
This aerial view shows people standing in front of destroyed buildings at the site of the Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023, following an overnight strike there that killed hundreds of people late on October 17.
