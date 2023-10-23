https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/car-drives-through-pro-palestinian-demonstration-in-minneapolis--police-1114417252.html
Car Drives Through Pro-Palestinian Demonstration in Minneapolis – Police
A car has driven through a demonstration in support of Palestine held in US state Minnesota’s largest city, Minneapolis, local police spokesperson Aaron Rose said.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car has driven through a demonstration in support of Palestine held in US state Minnesota’s largest city, Minneapolis, local police spokesperson Aaron Rose said.
"Various witnesses reported a vehicle driving through the crowd, and one caller reported the sound of a gunshot. At this time, there have been no reports of injuries related to the demonstration, and no victims have come forward," Rose told the local media magazine.
About 5,000 people took part in the rally on Sunday, with some of them holding a "die-in" protest, a kind of protest in which people lie down pretending they are dead, to show the "seriousness of the ethnic cleansing that is happening in the Gaza Strip," the news outlet reported, citing the organizers of the action.
The Minneapolis Police Department is conducting an investigation into the matter, as of yet no arrests were made, Rose said.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.