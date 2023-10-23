International
China's Special Envoy to Visit UAE, Saudi Arabia to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
China's Special Envoy to Visit UAE, Saudi Arabia to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Chinese Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun says on Monday he intends to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries of the region to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation.
"Recently I have paid a visit to Qatar and Egypt and participated in the international summit in Cairo. Next, I will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries of the region to further strengthen coordination with relevant parties to promote ceasefire, end violence and mitigate the situation," Chinese broadcaster quoted Zhai as saying. Over the weekend, Zhai attended the Cairo Summit for Peace that took place in the Egyptian capital with the participation of over 30 states, including China, and several international organizations. The Chinese official urged the United Nations at the summit to convene "more influential international conference for peace at a larger scale as soon as possible" and expressed certainty that the two-state solution, meaning the creation of an independent Palestinian state, could be a way out of the conflict. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
China's Special Envoy to Visit UAE, Saudi Arabia to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun says on Monday he intends to pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries of the region to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalation.
"Recently I have paid a visit to Qatar and Egypt and participated in the international summit in Cairo. Next, I will also visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries of the region to further strengthen coordination with relevant parties to promote ceasefire, end violence and mitigate the situation," Chinese broadcaster quoted Zhai as saying.
Over the weekend, Zhai attended the Cairo Summit for Peace that took place in the Egyptian capital with the participation of over 30 states, including China, and several international organizations. The Chinese official urged the United Nations at the summit to convene "more influential international conference for peace at a larger scale as soon as possible" and expressed certainty that the two-state solution, meaning the creation of an independent Palestinian state, could be a way out of the conflict.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
