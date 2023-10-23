https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/chinese-embassy-says-stop-groundless-hyping-of-its-navy-deployment-to-mideast-1114414504.html

Chinese Embassy Says 'Stop Groundless Hyping' of Its Navy Deployment to Mideast

Chinese Embassy Says 'Stop Groundless Hyping' of Its Navy Deployment to Mideast

Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu called on called on countries and the media to end their endless hyping of the deployment of Chinese military vessels to the Middle East.

2023-10-23T02:01+0000

2023-10-23T02:01+0000

2023-10-23T02:01+0000

world

uss dwight d. eisenhower

sputnik

pentagon

israel

china

people's liberation army (pla) navy

pla navy

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102597/65/1025976552_0:53:3453:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_76f4ee8ab93f3bf18fd264c96e45166f.jpg

Six Chinese warships, including a guided-missile destroyer, have been operating in the Middle East since last week, which included a joint exercise with Oman's navy, media reported. According to media reports, the Chinese navy has been involved in routine deployments to the Middle East since May, particularly to conduct escort missions for shipping. Meanwhile, the United States is deploying the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf amid an escalation of attacks on US forces in the region by Iran's "proxy forces." Moreover, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group is positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean to serve as a deterrent to any third parties that might consider joining the conflict against Israel, according to the Pentagon. The US Defense Department did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment about the deployment of Chinese warships in the Middle East.

israel

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese warships in the middle east, china sends ships to israel, chinese warships in palestine, wwiii