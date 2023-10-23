https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/daria-duginas-assassination-orchestrated-by-ukrainian-intelligence---report-1114425037.html

Daria Dugina's Assassination Orchestrated by Ukrainian Intelligence - Report

Daria Dugina's Assassination Orchestrated by Ukrainian Intelligence - Report

Daria Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on August 20,2022 when the SUV she was driving was... 23.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-23T11:49+0000

2023-10-23T11:49+0000

2023-10-23T12:06+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/17/1099905991_0:18:3134:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_eabe237b893d2b7d95041430b93229ca.jpg

The assassination of Daria Dugina was orchestrated by the Security Service of Ukraine, a US newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying.The sources claimed that “the cluttered car carrying a mother and her 12-year-old daughter seemed barely worth the attention of Russian security officials as it approached a border checkpoint. But the least conspicuous piece of luggage — a crate for a cat — was part of an elaborate, lethal plot.”According to the insiders, “Ukrainian operatives had installed a hidden compartment in the pet carrier, and used it to conceal components of a bomb. Four weeks later, the device detonated just outside Moscow in an SUV being driven” by Daria Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin.“The operation was orchestrated by Ukraine’s domestic security service, the SBU,” the sources argued, referring to “the use of the pet crate, that have not been previously disclosed.”

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia