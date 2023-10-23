International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Hamas Says All Hospitals in Gaza Strip Run Out of Fuel
All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel, the enclave's Hamas movement said on Monday.
"All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the aid that has arrived in the enclave in the past two days is not enough to meet the needs of the population.After Hamas surprise attack, Israel introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip. Dr. Muhammad Salima - director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza – told Sputnik that his facility would become "mass grave" should it run out of fuel.
Hamas Says All Hospitals in Gaza Strip Run Out of Fuel

11:53 GMT 23.10.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel, the enclave's Hamas movement said on Monday.
"All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the aid that has arrived in the enclave in the past two days is not enough to meet the needs of the population.
After Hamas surprise attack, Israel introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip. Dr. Muhammad Salima - director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza – told Sputnik that his facility would become “mass grave” should it run out of fuel.
