https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/hamas-says-all-hospitals-in-gaza-strip-run-out-of-fuel-1114425164.html
Hamas Says All Hospitals in Gaza Strip Run Out of Fuel
Hamas Says All Hospitals in Gaza Strip Run Out of Fuel
All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel, the enclave's Hamas movement said on Monday.
2023-10-23T11:53+0000
2023-10-23T11:53+0000
2023-10-23T11:53+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israel
israel-gaza conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081809560_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_a6ac1013352079f8c580db238bfe73f8.jpg
"All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the aid that has arrived in the enclave in the past two days is not enough to meet the needs of the population.After Hamas surprise attack, Israel introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip. Dr. Muhammad Salima - director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza – told Sputnik that his facility would become “mass grave” should it run out of fuel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/gaza-health-ministry-says-10-hospitals-halt-operation-due-to-shelling-fuel-shortages-1114414161.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/13/1081809560_177:0:2906:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5551b94a3938530927db047ef1e9d4cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israele-palestinian conflict, palestine-israel cinflict, israel, israel-gaza conflict
israele-palestinian conflict, palestine-israel cinflict, israel, israel-gaza conflict
Hamas Says All Hospitals in Gaza Strip Run Out of Fuel
CAIRO (Sputnik) - All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel, the enclave's Hamas movement said on Monday.
"All hospitals in the Gaza Strip have run out of fuel," Hamas said in a statement, adding that the aid that has arrived in the enclave in the past two days is not enough to meet the needs of the population.
After Hamas surprise attack, Israel introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip. Dr. Muhammad Salima - director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza – told Sputnik that his facility would become “mass grave
” should it run out of fuel.