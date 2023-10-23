https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/milei-massa-reach-2nd-round-of-presidential-election-in-argentina---electoral-chamber-1114414878.html
Milei, Massa Reach 2nd Round of Presidential Election in Argentina - Electoral Chamber
The leader of the Liberty Advances party, Javier Milei, and the Argentine Economy Minister and ruling party candidate Sergio Massa have advanced to the second round of the Argentine presidential election.
Massa received 36.5% of the votes and Milei gained 30.09% after 95.54% of the votes were counted. Pre-election polls predicted a win by Milei.The stronger than expected performance by the Peronist coalition candidate comes as the country faces triple digit inflation and increasing poverty.Neither incumbent President Alberto Fernandez nor his deputy and two-time president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner decided to run in this year's elections.
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa and the leader of the far-right Liberty Advances party, Javier Milei, have advanced to the second round of the Argentine presidential election, scheduled for November 19, according to the National Electoral Chamber’s data.
Massa received 36.5% of the votes and Milei gained 30.09% after 95.54% of the votes were counted. Pre-election polls predicted a win by Milei.
The stronger than expected performance by the Peronist coalition candidate comes as the country faces triple digit inflation and increasing poverty.
Neither incumbent President Alberto Fernandez nor his deputy and two-time president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner decided to run in this year's elections.