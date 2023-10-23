https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/un-says-2nd-humanitarian-convoy-arrives-in-gaza-strip-1114415676.html
UN Says 2nd Humanitarian Convoy Arrives in Gaza Strip
UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Sunday that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip.
"14 more trucks have entered Gaza today through the Rafah border crossing, with aid provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society and the United Nations," a statement, published by Griffiths on X, said. Last week, the first 20 trucks with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip entered the region through the Rafah checkpoint. The cargo was handed over to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Sunday that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid arrived in the Gaza Strip.
"14 more trucks have entered Gaza today through the Rafah border crossing, with aid provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society and the United Nations," a statement, published by Griffiths on X, said.
Last week, the first 20 trucks with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip entered the region through the Rafah checkpoint. The cargo was handed over to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.