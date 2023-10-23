US Starts to Use Greek Air Base Near Athens for Middle East Operations – Reports

International
The US Air Force has started to use Elefsina air base near Athens for operations in the Middle East, since a US base on the island of Crete is already out of capacity, Greek media reported on Monday.
The first large US planes started to arrive at Elefsina air base, the home base of the 112th Combat Wing of the Greek air force, the local broadcaster reported. Other Greek air bases, including on the island of Karpathos, may reportedly be also engaged, if the US military approves their infrastructure. The air base in Crete has reached capacity, as 30 aircraft are stationed there at the moment, including eight aerial refueling tankers and 10 transport planes, as well as numerous US marines, according to the report. Greek news website reported that the arrival of US aircraft began on Saturday afternoon with the landing of a C-21 aircraft, which then took off two hours after landing. It is possible that the Elefsina airfield will be used for the evacuation of US citizens from combat zones, serving as a refueling and parking hub, the report speculated. Local residents oppose what they perceive as the transformation of their city into a US military base, left-wing website reported, adding that Greek trade unions and civil organizations are preparing a protest rally scheduled for Wednesday.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has started to use Elefsina air base near Athens for operations in the Middle East, since a US base on the island of Crete is already out of capacity, Greek media reported on Monday.
The first large US planes started to arrive at Elefsina air base, the home base of the 112th Combat Wing of the Greek air force, the local broadcaster reported. Other Greek air bases, including on the island of Karpathos, may reportedly be also engaged, if the US military approves their infrastructure.
The air base in Crete has reached capacity, as 30 aircraft are stationed there at the moment, including eight aerial refueling tankers and 10 transport planes, as well as numerous US marines, according to the report.
Greek news website reported that the arrival of US aircraft began on Saturday afternoon with the landing of a C-21 aircraft, which then took off two hours after landing. It is possible that the Elefsina airfield will be used for the evacuation of US citizens from combat zones, serving as a refueling and parking hub, the report speculated.
Local residents oppose what they perceive as the transformation of their city into a US military base, left-wing website reported, adding that Greek trade unions and civil organizations are preparing a protest rally scheduled for Wednesday.
