Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank

Russia’s Osman Special Forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the special military operation zone. Osman troops regularly use FPV-drones to locate targets and adjust strikes on them.

Sputnik has obtained footage showing Russian troops from the Osman Special Forces unit locating and destroying a Ukrainian tank in the direction of Zaporozhye. The Osman scouts detected the Ukrainian tank and tracked it using a drone.The location of the armored machine was transmitted to an adjacent unit, and Russian airborne troops destroyed it with a guided anti-tank missile.

