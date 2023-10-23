International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank
Russia’s Osman Special Forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the special military operation zone. Osman troops regularly use FPV-drones to locate targets and adjust strikes on them.
Sputnik has obtained footage showing Russian troops from the Osman Special Forces unit locating and destroying a Ukrainian tank in the direction of Zaporozhye. The Osman scouts detected the Ukrainian tank and tracked it using a drone.The location of the armored machine was transmitted to an adjacent unit, and Russian airborne troops destroyed it with a guided anti-tank missile.
Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank

13:33 GMT 23.10.2023
© Sputnik
