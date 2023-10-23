https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/watch-russian-special-forces-incinerate-ukrainian-tank-1114424514.html
Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank
Watch Russian Special Forces Incinerate Ukrainian Tank
Russia’s Osman Special Forces unit has been carrying out tasks in the special military operation zone. Osman troops regularly use FPV-drones to locate targets and adjust strikes on them.
Sputnik has obtained footage showing Russian troops from the Osman Special Forces unit locating and destroying a Ukrainian tank in the direction of Zaporozhye. The Osman scouts detected the Ukrainian tank and tracked it using a drone.The location of the armored machine was transmitted to an adjacent unit, and Russian airborne troops destroyed it with a guided anti-tank missile.
Russia's Osman Special Forces unit has been conducting missions in the special military operation zone. These troops frequently employ FPV-drones to locate targets and accurately launch strikes on them.
Sputnik has obtained footage showing Russian troops from the Osman Special Forces unit locating and destroying a Ukrainian tank in the direction of Zaporozhye. The Osman scouts detected the Ukrainian tank and tracked it using a drone.
The location of the armored machine was transmitted to an adjacent unit, and Russian airborne troops destroyed it with a guided anti-tank missile.