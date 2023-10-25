https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/israeli-blockade-of-gaza-strip-since-2007-destroys-enclaves-economy---un-agency-1114486821.html

Israeli Blockade of Gaza Strip Since 2007 Destroys Enclave's Economy - UN Agency

The Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007 has caused a fall in real GDP per capita and a sharp increase in unemployment across the enclave, a report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development showed on Wednesday.

"In the period 2006–2022, the population of Gaza grew by 61%, but GDP grew by only 1.1% and real GDP per capita shrank by 27%, from $1,994 in 2006 to $1,257 in 2022, compared with $2,923 and $4,458 in the West Bank, respectively," the UNCTAD said in the report on its assistance to the Palestinian people. During the same period, the Gaza Strip saw a 157% increase in the number of unemployed workers, with unemployment rising to 45.3% from 34.8%. Meanwhile, restrictions on the domestic market caused structural changes in the enclave's economy, the report read. In 2007, after Palestinian movement Hamas seized control over the Gaza Strip, Israel imposed a blockade and reduced exports to the region to a humanitarian minimum, while completely banning imports from the enclave. The situation persisted for the next 16 years, although some of the restrictions were altered.

