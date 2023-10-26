https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/c-4-explosives-from-aid-to-ukraine-resold-on-black-market-----1114496571.html
C-4 Explosives From Aid to Ukraine Resold on Black Market
C-4 Explosives From Aid to Ukraine Resold on Black Market
Some of the weapons the West had sent to Ukraine as part of their military aid ended up on the black market.
Sputnik has recently acquired screenshots of DarkNet advertisements that make explicit reference to C-4 charges. These alarming findings strongly suggest that certain individuals in Ukraine are not only diverting military supplies but also engaging in illegal arms trading activities.The evidence found supports earlier claims that Western weapons destined for Ukraine are ending up elsewhere. Specifically, into the hands of militants in the Gaza Strip.The ad comes with a picture of the item showing explosive components marked in English.The photos are followed by seven-step instructions on how to order the explosives from the seller.It is estimated that 10-15% of weapons delivered to Ukraine are illegally re-exported to the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa, the director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik earlier this year.
C-4 Explosives From Aid to Ukraine Resold on Black Market
13:46 GMT 26.10.2023
Some of the weapons the West had sent to Ukraine as part of their military aid ended up on the black market.
Sputnik has recently acquired screenshots of DarkNet advertisements that make explicit reference to C-4 charges. These alarming findings strongly suggest that certain individuals in Ukraine are not only diverting military supplies but also engaging in illegal arms trading activities.
The evidence found supports earlier claims that Western weapons destined for Ukraine are ending up elsewhere. Specifically, into the hands of militants in the Gaza Strip.
The ad comes with a picture of the item showing explosive components marked in English.
The photos are followed by seven-step instructions on how to order the explosives from the seller.
It is estimated that 10-15% of weapons delivered to Ukraine are illegally re-exported to the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa, the director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), Igor Korotchenko, told Sputnik earlier this year.