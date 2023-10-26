https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/find-out-the-full-might-of-russias-kinzhal-hypersonic-missile-1114492728.html

Find Out the Full Might of Russia's Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile

One aspect of Russia’s vast and diverse missile arsenal has been making headlines in recent months, due to its uncanny ability to penetrate enemy defenses and wreak havoc upon its intended targets.

Introducing the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, a Russian hypersonic missile capable of reaching a staggering speed of up to Mach 10 and striking targets as far as 3,000 kilometers away. With a powerful 500-kilogram warhead, this missile has the capacity to carry both conventional and nuclear payloads. Its primary purpose is to neutralize enemy command and control facilities, airbases, and even air and missile defense systems. No underground bunkers, regardless of their depth, can guarantee safety from the devastating impact of the Kinzhal.Check out Sputnik's infographics and see for yourself how powerful this missile is

