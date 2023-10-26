https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/gazan-doctor-to-sputnik-we-work-under-shelling-without-any-sleep-1114499326.html

Gazan Doctor to Sputnik: ‘We Work Under Shelling Without Any Sleep’

Despite poorly equipped corridors and the absence of general anesthesia, Gaza's doctors perform operations on the injured who pour in after every Israeli bombing campaign against the enclave.

All of Gaza's functioning hospitals are overcrowded due to a combination of hospitals being destroyed and other medical facilities being evacuated. The burden on the remaining hospitals is enormous. There are constantly many wounded people pouring in after shelling. Around the hospitals, there are lines of victims and displaced people who are setting up spontaneous tent camps. Doctors lack sufficient medicines, supplies, or space to accommodate the wounded.Doctor Basel Abu Warda works at Al Shifaa Hospital. He emphasized that since the recent escalation broke out, the medical staff have been unable to carry out their work effectively because the hospital is overcrowded.Therefore, the medical staff at Al Shifaa have to work tirelessly under horrendous conditions – in crowded corridors, devoid of necessary equipment and medicines, including anesthesia.In a separate development, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has shared a video of a doctor from Al Shifaa Hospital in Gaza City who said that the medics there managed to save the life of a newborn child.

