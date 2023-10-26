https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/israeli-military-proposes-extending-evacuations-in-border-areas-until-dec-31---reports-1114491599.html

Israeli Military Proposes Extending Evacuations in Border Areas Until Dec. 31 - Reports

The Israeli Defense Ministry has proposed extending the evacuation order for areas bordering the Gaza Strip and Lebanon until December 31, an initiative that could turn out to cost the state billions of shekels, Israeli state-run radio reported on Thursday.

The radio said if the proposition was to receive an approval it would enable the ministry to prolong the evacuation order for people living up to 7 kilometers (11 miles) from Gaza, including the city of Ashkelon, and 5 kilometers from the Lebanese border. The proposal would also extend the government initiative to fund citizens unwilling or unable to be provided with a room in a government-payed hotel, according to the report. The broadcaster expects the extension of evacuations to fetch criticism from multiple cabinet ministers who find it premature to make such long-term decisions amid uncertainty on the battlefield. Some 200,000 Israeli citizens had to leave there homes following the Israeli-Palestinian escalation in the south and continuing exchange of fire with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah in the north.

