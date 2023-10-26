https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/key-goal-of-russias-climate-policy-to-achieve-carbon-neutrality-by-2060-1114507808.html

Key Goal of Russia’s Climate Policy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2060

The key goal of Russia’s climate policy is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, according to the country’s climate doctrine published on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a decree was published on the official legal information website stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country’s climate doctrine. "To approve the attached climate doctrine of the Russian Federation,” the presidential decree said.

