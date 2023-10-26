International
The key goal of Russia's climate policy is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, according to the country's climate doctrine published on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a decree was published on the official legal information website stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country’s climate doctrine. "To approve the attached climate doctrine of the Russian Federation,” the presidential decree said.
Key Goal of Russia’s Climate Policy to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2060

17:05 GMT 26.10.2023
Russian regions. Irkutsk region
Russian regions. Irkutsk region
© Sputnik / Vladimir Smirnov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The key goal of Russia’s climate policy is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, according to the country’s climate doctrine published on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, a decree was published on the official legal information website stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country’s climate doctrine.

“The key long-term goal of climate policy is to achieve a balance between anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions and their absorption no later than 2060, taking into account national interests and priorities of socio-economic development,” the doctrine emphasized, adding that Russia intends to fully comply with its international obligations to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

"To approve the attached climate doctrine of the Russian Federation,” the presidential decree said.
