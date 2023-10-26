https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/lavrov-on-possibility-of-strategic-stability-dialogue-with-us-proper-conditions-needed-1114497434.html

Lavrov on Possibility of Strategic Stability Dialogue With US: Proper Conditions Needed

The dialogue on strategic stability presupposes the existence of appropriate conditions that are needed to reach agreements that will correspond to the interests of all the parties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Strategic stability presupposes the existence of conditions in order to reach some kind of agreements that will equally reflect the interest and correspond to the concerns of the participants in such negotiations," Lavrov told reporters in Minsk. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is still in effect, and Russia is committed to the parameters that exist, Lavrov added.START is an acronym for Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty – a series of documents that implied fundamental cuts in Soviet Union/Russia and US nuke arsenals. New START is the latest in this line of treaties, it was agreed by Moscow and Washington that they will reduce their strategic nuclear stockpiles to 1,550 warheads each. In February 2023 Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the New START Treaty and stressed that this move did not mean complete withdrawal. President explained this decision citing openly hostile actions of collective West towards Russia.

