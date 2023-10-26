https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/lavrov-takes-part-in-conference-on-eurasian-security-1114490490.html
Lavrov Takes Part in Conference on Eurasian Security
Lavrov Takes Part in Conference on Eurasian Security
Russia eyes security in Eurasia – both from political and economic standpoint – as one of priorities of its foreign policy.
Sputnik is live from Minsk where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov takes part in conference on Eurasian security. Moscow has adopted a concept Greater Eurasian Partnership, introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late 2015 and eyes Eurasia and its security as one of top priorities of foreign policy. The conference on Eurasian security will be attended by top diplomats of the continents, as well as heads on regional economic and defense alliances like Shaghai Cooperation Organization, Commonwealth of Independent States and Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Lavrov Takes Part in Conference on Eurasian Security
07:12 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 26.10.2023)
Russia eyes security in Eurasia – both from political and economic standpoint – as one of priorities of its foreign policy.
Sputnik is live from Minsk where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov takes part in conference on Eurasian security. Moscow has adopted a concept Greater Eurasian Partnership, introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late 2015 and eyes Eurasia and its security as one of top priorities of foreign policy.
The conference on Eurasian security will be attended by top diplomats of the continents, as well as heads on regional economic and defense alliances like Shaghai Cooperation Organization, Commonwealth of Independent States and Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!