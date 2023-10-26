https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/lavrov-talks-to-press-after-meeting-with-lukashenko--1114498727.html
Russian FM Lavrov Talks to Press After Meeting With Belarusian President Lukashenko
The Russian top diplomat arrived in Minsk to participate in a high-level international security conference held within the framework of Belarus' chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The conference will be held on October 26-27.
Reporting from Minsk, Sputnik provides live coverage of Russia's diplomat Sergey Lavrov as he addresses the media following his bilateral meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.Lavrov has just arrived in Minsk to partake in the international conference titled "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Changing World."During his speech, he detailed Moscow's stance on prevailing foreign policy matters, encompassing conflicts in the Middle East as well as the Ukrainian crisis.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
12:27 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 12:28 GMT 26.10.2023)
Reporting from Minsk, Sputnik provides live coverage of Russia's diplomat Sergey Lavrov as he addresses the media following his bilateral meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.
Lavrov has just arrived in Minsk to partake in the international conference titled "Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Changing World."
During his speech, he detailed Moscow's stance on prevailing foreign policy matters, encompassing conflicts in the Middle East as well as the Ukrainian crisis.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!