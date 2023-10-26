https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/manhunt-launched-in-maine-amid-reports-of-active-shooter-1114487870.html

Multiple Feared Dead & Injured After Mass Shooting in Maine, Manhunt Underway

Authorities in Maine are on the hunt for a suspect after multiple shootings were reported late Wednesday in the state's Lewiston and Auburn cities.

Authorities in Maine are on the hunt for a suspect after several shootings were reported late Wednesday in the state's Lewiston city, with police instructing the wider public to immediately seek shelter until further notice.Law enforcement officials have not released any details regarding casualties or sustained injuries; however, unconfirmed figures released by insiders have suggested that at least 22 people were killed while between 50 and 60 others were injured during the shooting.The local Central Maine Medical Center has been cited as responding to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event." It did not specify how many individuals it had received as a result of the shooting.Mike Sauschuck, the commissioner of Maine's Department of Public Safety, told reporters that a specific casualty figure would not be provided as the situation remains "very fluid."The mass shooting has been labeled as the deadliest in the United States in 2023, according to statistics compiled by the Gun Violence Archive. Per figures provided by the Maine State Police, the Pine Tree State reported a total of just 29 homicides in 2022, 15 of which were related to domestic matters.At present, there are two active scenes being examined by authorities in Lewiston, the bowling alley SpareTime Recreation and the Schemengees Bar. Additional shots were also heard at a Walmart Distribution Center in Lewiston. The neighboring city of Auburn has also been put under a shelter-in-place order.Local media reports have indicated that calls alerting police to the first shooting at the bowling alley came in just before 7 p.m. local time before additional calls came in from a second location. The cause of the shootings has yet to be provided.A statement earlier issued by the Maine State Police called on individuals in Lewiston to "shelter in place" and "stay inside your home with the doors locked."Local media reported that a text sent out by Lewiston Public Schools said a lockdown was in place and asked anyone near the school to get in a safe place as area schools were hosting parent-teacher conferences. Police have released a photo of the active shooter suspect and released a photograph of the individual holding an assault rifle. Sauschuck told reporters at a briefing that a person of interest has been identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, who is not being considered a "suspect" at present.Media earlier reported that the suspect has a history of military service and mental health issues. Card is said to have spent two weeks at a facility after threatening to carry out a shooting at a National Guard facility. Sauschuck did not elaborate on media reports on the topic.Additionally, police released a photo of what appears to be the gunman's vehicle, which Sauschuck said was located in the nearby town of Lisbon, Maine. The town has since been put under a shelter-in-place order.

