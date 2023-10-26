https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/musks-first-year-sees-x-usage-plummet---but-trends-may-soon-change-1114512865.html

Musk's First Year Sees X Usage Plummet - But Trends May Soon Change

New data provided by US media indicates that despite high expectations, Musk's leadership still struggles to rejuvenate X's popularity and value.

The deal that placed Elon Musk at the helm of X was initially met with high hopes that his vision and track record would elevate the platform's worth; however, new data has revealed the platform has reported disappointing user and advertising revenue figures.Monthly active users dropped by 14.8% globally and 17.8% in the US in September. The daily average time spent per user fell by 2%, and sessions dipped by 4% in the third quarter of 2023. Additionally the amount of those who stopped using the app, rose by over 30% in September 2023.Engagement metrics have plummeted across the board, with a 38% decrease in global app downloads between October 2022 and September 2023.At the same time, major equity backer Fidelity held Twitter at a discount of 61.43% through August, with banks expected to take a 15% discount on debt they've been unable to offload.Despite traffic to Musk's personal profile surging by 96% year-over-year in September, the businessman acknowledged a 60% decline in the company's US ad business. Western media suggest that due to the world's largest advertisers halting advertising on X, its ad system will generate $2.9 billion this year, down from around $4.14 billion in 2022.The industry is closely watching the introduction of new products under Musk's leadership, with the alleged aim of creating a "super app." However, tensions between Musk and the media and regulators are compounding scrutiny surrounding the platform.

