Polish Court Finally Cancels Fines for Gazprom, European Partners in Nord Stream 2

A Polish court in the second instance finally overturned the decision to impose fines on Russian energy giant Gazprom and European partners in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported on Thursday.

In 2020, the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) fined Gazprom in the amount $7.6 billion under the Nord Stream 2 case, and the European partners of the project — Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell, and Wintershall — in the amount of $61 million. The watchdog alleged that the companies had created a de facto joint venture without official approval - a move the regulator considered a violation of antitrust laws.Last year, a Polish court overturned the decision on fines.

