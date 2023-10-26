https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/polish-court-finally-cancels-fines-for-gazprom-european-partners-in-nord-stream-2-1114490949.html
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish court in the second instance finally overturned the decision to impose fines on Russian energy giant Gazprom and European partners in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported on Thursday.
In 2020, the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) fined Gazprom in the amount $7.6 billion under the Nord Stream 2 case, and the European partners of the project — Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell, and Wintershall — in the amount of $61 million.
The watchdog alleged that the companies had created a de facto joint venture without official approval - a move the regulator considered a violation of antitrust laws.
Last year, a Polish court overturned the decision on fines.