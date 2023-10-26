International
Polish Court Finally Cancels Fines for Gazprom, European Partners in Nord Stream 2
A Polish court in the second instance finally overturned the decision to impose fines on Russian energy giant Gazprom and European partners in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported on Thursday.
In 2020, the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) fined Gazprom in the amount $7.6 billion under the Nord Stream 2 case, and the European partners of the project — Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell, and Wintershall — in the amount of $61 million. The watchdog alleged that the companies had created a de facto joint venture without official approval - a move the regulator considered a violation of antitrust laws.Last year, a Polish court overturned the decision on fines.
07:26 GMT 26.10.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankA view shows gas metering units at the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. The plant was launched on June 9, 2021
WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish court in the second instance finally overturned the decision to impose fines on Russian energy giant Gazprom and European partners in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Puls Biznesu newspaper reported on Thursday.
In 2020, the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) fined Gazprom in the amount $7.6 billion under the Nord Stream 2 case, and the European partners of the project — Engie Energy, Uniper, OMV, Shell, and Wintershall — in the amount of $61 million.
The watchdog alleged that the companies had created a de facto joint venture without official approval - a move the regulator considered a violation of antitrust laws.
Last year, a Polish court overturned the decision on fines.
