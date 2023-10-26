https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-arms-exporter-announces-1st-showing-abroad-of-latest-anti-mini-drone-system-1114497598.html
Russian Arms Exporter Announces 1st Showing Abroad of Latest Anti-Mini-Drone System
Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will present abroad for the first time, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, the latest Russian anti-smallsized-drone system, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Thursday.
"Rosoboronexport will present in Dubai the latest Russian integrated product with a high degree of automation, capable of detecting, suppressing or destroying popular modern small-sized FPV [first-person view] drones, quadcopters and aircraft-type drones on the battlefield. Its characteristics and high efficiency have been confirmed in real combat conditions," Mikheev told reporters. In modern military conflicts, small-sized devices are widely used at the tactical level, the CEO said. "They are cheap, but capable of causing serious damage," Mikheev added. The Dubai Airshow is a biennial air show that showcases the latest aircraft models of exhibiting companies. This year the event will take place from November 13 to 17.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will present abroad for the first time, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, the latest Russian anti-smallsized-drone system, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Thursday.
"Rosoboronexport will present in Dubai the latest Russian integrated product with a high degree of automation, capable of detecting, suppressing or destroying popular modern small-sized FPV [first-person view] drones
, quadcopters and aircraft-type drones on the battlefield. Its characteristics and high efficiency have been confirmed in real combat conditions," Mikheev told reporters.
In modern military conflicts, small-sized devices are widely used at the tactical level, the CEO said.
The Dubai Airshow is a biennial air show that showcases the latest aircraft models of exhibiting companies. This year the event will take place from November 13 to 17.