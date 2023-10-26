International
Russian Arms Exporter Announces 1st Showing Abroad of Latest Anti-Mini-Drone System
Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will present abroad for the first time, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, the latest Russian anti-smallsized-drone system, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Thursday.
"Rosoboronexport will present in Dubai the latest Russian integrated product with a high degree of automation, capable of detecting, suppressing or destroying popular modern small-sized FPV [first-person view] drones, quadcopters and aircraft-type drones on the battlefield. Its characteristics and high efficiency have been confirmed in real combat conditions," Mikheev told reporters. In modern military conflicts, small-sized devices are widely used at the tactical level, the CEO said. "They are cheap, but capable of causing serious damage," Mikheev added. The Dubai Airshow is a biennial air show that showcases the latest aircraft models of exhibiting companies. This year the event will take place from November 13 to 17.
Russian Arms Exporter Announces 1st Showing Abroad of Latest Anti-Mini-Drone System

11:52 GMT 26.10.2023
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces adjusting the fire of tank units using a UAV in the Zaporozhye region.
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces adjusting the fire of tank units using a UAV in the Zaporozhye region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
© Sputnik / Павел Лисицын
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will present abroad for the first time, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2023, the latest Russian anti-smallsized-drone system, the company's director general, Alexander Mikheev, said on Thursday.
"Rosoboronexport will present in Dubai the latest Russian integrated product with a high degree of automation, capable of detecting, suppressing or destroying popular modern small-sized FPV [first-person view] drones, quadcopters and aircraft-type drones on the battlefield. Its characteristics and high efficiency have been confirmed in real combat conditions," Mikheev told reporters.
In modern military conflicts, small-sized devices are widely used at the tactical level, the CEO said.
"They are cheap, but capable of causing serious damage," Mikheev added.
The Dubai Airshow is a biennial air show that showcases the latest aircraft models of exhibiting companies. This year the event will take place from November 13 to 17.
