The Rise of Mike

The US House managed to regain a sense of normalcy on Wednesday after House Republicans successfully elected a new speaker to fill the vacancy prompted by the historic removal of US Rep. Kevin McCarthy at the start of the month.
The US House of Representatives managed to regain a sense of normalcy on Wednesday after House Republicans successfully elected a new speaker to fill the vacancy prompted by the historic removal of US Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the start of the month.Now taking up the gavel is the little-known lawmaker US Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), whose success earlier in the day left many with a single question on their lips: who exactly is the new speaker?As it turns out, Johnson hails from Louisiana and has mostly grabbed attention for his support of former US President Donald Trump, specifically his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Johnson was among a group of lawmakers who signed an amicus brief that sought to bring Trump's election fraud case to the US Supreme Court.With the 2024 presidential election just around the corner, and a rematch expected between Trump and US President Joe Biden, many are wondering just how events may unfold if results are questioned once again. Biden earlier indicated that he wasn't "worried" as the 2020 efforts proved unsuccessful.
Prior to Wednesday, the US House of representatives went without a speaker for three weeks and remained in a deadlock as the lower congressional chamber proved unable to carry out any legislative work without a leader.
