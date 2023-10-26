https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/us-activists-visit-congressional-offices-of-lawmakers-who-signed-mideast-ceasefire-resolution-1114488615.html

US Activists Visit Congressional Offices of Lawmakers Who Signed Mideast Ceasefire Resolution

Some two dozen US peace activists gathered outside the US Capitol and then visited lawmakers' offices to urge them to sign the Ceasefire Now Resolution and thank those who have backed it, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The activists stopped by the offices of US Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Summer Lee, (D-PA) Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), to thank them for supporting the resolution, the correspondent said. The peace action was organized by the US Jewish group IfNotNow. On October 16, a group of US House Democratic lawmakers said they introduced a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as for the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. The resolution was backed by House Democrats, including Bowman, Ocasio-Cortez and fellow Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).Various groups, including the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Council on American Islamic Relations and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, have expressed support for the resolution. Several hundred peace activists rallied on Capitol Hill calling for a ceasefire and an end of Israel's military activities against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. At least 49 peace activists were arrested in Congress, IfNotNow said via X, formerly known as Twitter. Last Wednesday, peace activists calling for a ceasefire entered the Cannon House Office Building to express their views to lawmakers and the pubic. The authorities arrested more than 400 activists.

