Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops

T-90 tank, which was introduced in 1992, is a bestseller on the arms market for its superb combat abilities. Later the machine was upgraded and named Proryv, which means Breakthrough for its ability to break through enemy lines.

2023-10-26T13:47+0000

2023-10-26T13:47+0000

2023-10-26T14:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

t-90

t-90m

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the T-90M Proryv tank decimating Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka. Airborne troops conducted reconnaissance of the area using drones and located a stronghold occupied by Ukrainian soldiers who were planning to launch an attack at dawn. The gathered information was transmitted to a command post, which then ordered the T-90M crews to take action. The armored machines unleashed their firepower and steel upon the Ukrainian positions, effectively reducing them to nothing but dust.

2023

