Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops
T-90 tank, which was introduced in 1992, is a bestseller on the arms market for its superb combat abilities. Later the machine was upgraded and named Proryv, which means Breakthrough for its ability to break through enemy lines.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the T-90M Proryv tank decimating Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka. Airborne troops conducted reconnaissance of the area using drones and located a stronghold occupied by Ukrainian soldiers who were planning to launch an attack at dawn. The gathered information was transmitted to a command post, which then ordered the T-90M crews to take action. The armored machines unleashed their firepower and steel upon the Ukrainian positions, effectively reducing them to nothing but dust.
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops

Sergey Lebedev
The T-90 tank, which was first introduced in 1992, has become a bestseller in the arms market due to its outstanding combat capabilities. This machine was later enhanced and rebranded as the Proryv (meaning "Breakthrough"), signifying its exceptional aptitude for penetrating enemy lines.
