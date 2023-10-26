https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/watch-russias-cutting-edge-t-90m-tank-snuff-out-ukrainian-troops-1114501430.html
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops
T-90 tank, which was introduced in 1992, is a bestseller on the arms market for its superb combat abilities. Later the machine was upgraded and named Proryv, which means Breakthrough for its ability to break through enemy lines.
2023-10-26T13:47+0000
2023-10-26T13:47+0000
2023-10-26T14:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
t-90
t-90m
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114500523_156:0:1272:628_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce8af9bfb542b3b9315906a5671efab.png
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the T-90M Proryv tank decimating Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka. Airborne troops conducted reconnaissance of the area using drones and located a stronghold occupied by Ukrainian soldiers who were planning to launch an attack at dawn. The gathered information was transmitted to a command post, which then ordered the T-90M crews to take action. The armored machines unleashed their firepower and steel upon the Ukrainian positions, effectively reducing them to nothing but dust.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114500523_295:0:1132:628_1920x0_80_0_0_e3e134952e481eea9a21201557022a68.png
T-90M Proryv Tanks Wipes Out Ukrainian Troops
T-90M Proryv Tanks Wipes Out Ukrainian Troops
2023-10-26T13:47+0000
true
PT0M47S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operaion, russian tanks, ukraine crisis, t-90 tank, russian tanks ukraine
russia special military operaion, russian tanks, ukraine crisis, t-90 tank, russian tanks ukraine
Watch Russia's Cutting-Edge T-90M Tank Snuff Out Ukrainian Troops
13:47 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 26.10.2023)
The T-90 tank, which was first introduced in 1992, has become a bestseller in the arms market due to its outstanding combat capabilities. This machine was later enhanced and rebranded as the Proryv (meaning "Breakthrough"), signifying its exceptional aptitude for penetrating enemy lines.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the T-90M Proryv tank decimating Ukrainian militants near Kleshcheyevka. Airborne troops conducted reconnaissance of the area using drones and located a stronghold occupied by Ukrainian soldiers who were planning to launch an attack at dawn. The gathered information was transmitted to a command post, which then ordered the T-90M crews to take action. The armored machines unleashed their firepower and steel upon the Ukrainian positions, effectively reducing them to nothing but dust.