What is Malva, Russia’s Newest Self-Propelled Howitzer?
The Russian army has already received the first batch of the Malva howitzers, which can use all types of shells and operate in the “fire assault” mode.
The Russian state corporation Rostec has released a video of a test of Russia's first truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer - the 2S43 Malva.The footage shows a Malva howitzer arriving at what appears to be a firing range, with a crew then loading the gun and firing a round. The video ends with the howitzer leaving the test range.The Russian Defense Ministry has recently received the first shipment of 2S43 Malva vehicles, as confirmed by Rosctec press service.Mounted on an 8x8 wheeled chassis, the 152mm howitzer is capable of destroying almost any object with high-explosive fragmentation shells at a range of more than 24 km (14 miles).The truck-mounted system is specifically created to annihilate command posts, defensive structures, artillery, rocket and mortar batteries, air defense systems, as well as columns of armored vehicles and personnel.The 2S43 Malva, a self-propelled tracked gun which boasts superior maneuverability, is capable of traversing staggering distances of 1,100 km (683 miles) on public roads without the need for refueling.The howitzer was developed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, which is part of the Russian Uralvagonzavod corporation.
The Russian state corporation Rostec has released a video of a test of Russia's first truck-mounted self-propelled howitzer - the 2S43 Malva.
The footage shows a Malva howitzer arriving at what appears to be a firing range, with a crew then loading the gun and firing a round. The video ends with the howitzer leaving the test range.
The Russian Defense Ministry has recently received the first shipment of 2S43 Malva vehicles, as confirmed by Rosctec press service.
Commenting on the howitzer's characteristics, Rostec spokesman Bekhan Ozdoyev told reporters that "thanks to its wheeled chassis, the Malva is capable of quickly leaving a firing area to avoid return fire, which is very important in counter-battery warfare."
Mounted on an 8x8 wheeled chassis, the 152mm howitzer is capable of destroying almost any object with high-explosive fragmentation shells at a range of more than 24 km (14 miles).
The truck-mounted system is specifically created to annihilate command posts, defensive structures, artillery, rocket and mortar batteries, air defense systems, as well as columns of armored vehicles and personnel.
In particular, the howitzer can fire all types of artillery ammunition and use the so-called "fire assault" mode, in which the gun simultaneously hits a target with multiple projectiles moving along different trajectories.
The 2S43 Malva, a self-propelled tracked gun which boasts superior maneuverability, is capable of traversing staggering distances of 1,100 km (683 miles) on public roads without the need for refueling.
The howitzer was developed by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute, which is part of the Russian Uralvagonzavod corporation.